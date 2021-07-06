Cardo Systems introduces new PACKTALK headphones; extends usability beyond helmet-to-helmet communication.

New accessory allows Always-On Communication in non-helmet applications; changes the game for motorcycle coaches & instructors

Cardo Systems, the global market leader in wireless communication systems for powersports riders, today announced availability of its all-new PACKTALK Headphones. The new accessory extends use cases for the PACKTALK BOLD and BLACK models by allowing users to stay connected in non-helmet scenarios. Most notably, the PACKTALK Headphones change the game for motorcycle instructors and coaches who greatly benefit from a direct line of communication to riders.

Similar to “gaming” headsets, the PACKTALK Headphones feature noise-canceling earmuffs and a boom mic for crystal-clear communication. A built-in Cardo cradle allows users to conveniently transfer their PACKTALK unit from their helmet to their headphones. Once transferred, the PACKTALK operates just as though it was locked in on the side of the helmet – allowing anyone off the bike to communicate easily and effectively within the intercom network of up to 15 people.

“Over the last several years, we worked closely with industry professionals around the world to understand the need for an accessory that would allow seamless communication in non-helmet applications,” said Dan Emodi, Chief Marketing Officer for Cardo Systems. “We sent prototypes to coaches, instructors and other industry professionals. Feedback was incredible, as many shared personal testimonials that confirmed the need for such a product in the marketplace.”

Cardo’s early work to garner prototype feedback from professionals, and integration into authentic experiences like the 2019 Monster Energy Cup, helped the brand design and develop a durable and dependable product. Among those who tested early prototypes, include motocross legend Ricky Carmichael, Javi Echevarría, personal manager of pro off road rider Pol Tarres and video producer from Spain and last but not least off road legend and Riding Coach from New Zealand Chris Birch. Feedback from each includes the following:

“As coaches, we use the PACKTALK headphones at the Goat Farm and the riders have the PACKTALK Bold units on their helmets. I personally wish we would have had them when I was racing,” said Ricky Carmichael, Coach at Georgia Training Facility. “During training, they enable the riders to be on track a lot more and apply our feedback in real time, instead of us having to pull them over and tell them the sections they need to work on. Being able to communicate to a rider in real time creates a dynamic and much more efficient practice session.”

“We definitely gained a lot of productivity because of the perfect communication with the rider and saved much time and energy,” said Javi Echevarría, Video Producer. “The most challenging locations are always the ones where the rider is far away from us because coordination is hard when we do camera car shots. Communication with Pol Tarres is very important to get the shots in the least amount of time as possible. Without the Cardo, we probably needed double the amount of time to get those shots.”

“It allows me to get so much more information across in my riding schools,” said Chris Birch, “It allows me to keep everything safe, and we get to hear all the funny stories, the jokes and the laughs when they work on their riding, and it keeps us all connected during the day, even if I have to get off my helmet”.

Available for $129.90, use cases for the PACKTALK Headphones extend beyond motorcycle instruction. From production shoots to UTV applications such as hunting, fishing and farming, users will greatly benefit from the PACKTALK’s hands-free, always-on communication network.

The PACKTALK Headphones pair seamlessly with Cardo’s top-of-the-linePacktalk Black and BLACK models. Featuring Cardo’s industry-leading Dynamic Mesh Communication (DMC), each PACKTALK model offers a ‘set and forget it’ mesh intercom connection. Once paired within the always-on network, users will automatically reconnect each time the units are on and within range. In addition, Cardo’s proprietary Natural Voice Operation provides an easy, hands-free experience, while each model’s waterproof design and 13-hour battery life provide supreme durability and unmatched dependability.

The new PACKTALK Headphones are available for preorder at CardoSystems.com and will begin to ship to retailers in mid-July 2021. For more information about Cardo Systems, visit CardoSystems.com or join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and see all the latest videos on YouTube.

