Motorcycle Communications Technology Leader Set For Third Season Of Sponsorship.

MotoAmerica, North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series, is pleased to announce that Cardo Systems, with its advanced PACKTALK lineup of motorcycle communications technology, will again be an official partner for the 2022 Auto Parts 4 Less MotoAmerica Championship.

Cardo Systems specializes in the design, development, manufacturing and sale of state-of-the-art communications and entertainment systems for motorcyclists. Since its inception in 2004, Cardo has pioneered the vast majority of innovations for Bluetooth motorcycle communications systems, including the creation of the first rider-to-rider product and innovating connectivity with the introduction of its Dynamic Mesh Communication (DMC).

Through its official partner relationship with MotoAmerica, Cardo will continue to showcase its advanced PACKTALK lineup, which features industry-leading connectivity, to road racing fans via the MotoAmerica series.

“This is the third year that we’ve had Cardo onboard as an official partner,” said Lance Bryson, MotoAmerica’s Director of Sponsorship. “We’ve used the Cardo Systems in the past on some of our race broadcasts and MotoAmerica Live+ programming and we will continue to do so. The system works well for us and it’s also an effective way to showcase the product to our fans and Cardo’s current and future customers. The upcoming season promises to be the best yet and we’re ready to get started.”

“Our partnership with MotoAmerica has been a good one,” said Dan Emodi, Cardo Systems’ Chief Marketing Officer. “The series has shown our product in a positive way to our existing and new customers. Being involved in MotoAmerica road racing puts us front and center to a very important audience for Cardo, both those at the events and those watching from home. We’re excited to start our third season as an official partner of the series.”

As the category leader, Cardo offers a wide range of products designed for multiple-use cases. Cardo’s newest FREECOM X and SPIRIT lines offer two variations of Bluetooth communications systems, while the PACKTALK line utilizes the “always-on” mesh connectivity via Cardo’s proprietary DMC.

