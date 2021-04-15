Motorcycle Communications Technology Company Returns As Official Partner Of Premier Road Racing Series

MotoAmerica, North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series, is pleased to announce that Cardo Systems will again be an official partner for the 2021 MotoAmerica Championship. Cardo will continue to showcase its advanced PACKTALK lineup, which features industry leading connectivity, to road racing fans via the MotoAmerica Series.

Cardo Systems specializes in the design, development, manufacturing and sale of state-of-the-art communication and entertainment systems for motorcyclists. Since its inception in 2004, Cardo has pioneered the vast majority of innovations for Bluetooth motorcycle communication systems – having created the first rider-to-rider product and innovating connectivity with the introduction of its Dynamic Mesh Communication (DMC).

“Last year we worked with Cardo Systems for the first time, and it was great for both of us,” said MotoAmerica Senior Sponsorship Manager Lance Bryson. “We used the Cardo’s systems for several features on race broadcasts and MotoAmerica Live+ programming where we were able to really show how well the system works with riders talking to each other while riding around the track. The 2021 season is going to be a good one and we’re happy that Cardo is along for the ride with us.”

“We’re excited to be returning for another year with MotoAmerica,” said Dan Emodi, Cardo Systems’ Chief Marketing Officer. “The series provides an incredible platform to not only showcase our product’s capabilities, but to reach and engage passionate motorcyclists who are always looking for the latest and greatest motorcycle accessories.”

As the category leader, Cardo offers a wide range of products designed for multiple use cases. Cardo’s FREECOM line offers three variations of Bluetooth communication systems, while the PACKTALK line utilizes the “always-on” mesh connectivity via Cardo’s proprietary DMC. For more information, visit www.cardosystems.com.

2021 MotoAmerica Series Schedule

April 30-May 2 Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta Braselton, Georgia

May 21-23 Virginia International Raceway Danville, Virginia

June 11-13 Road America Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

June 25-27 Ridge Motorsports Park Shelton, Washington

July 9-11 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Monterey, California

July 30-August 1 Brainerd International Raceway Brainerd, Minnesota

August 13-15 Pitt Race Wampum, Pennsylvania

September 10-12 New Jersey Motorsports Park Millville, New Jersey

September 17-19 Barber Motorsports Park Birmingham, Alabama

For more news checkout our dedicated MotoAmerica News page MotoAmerica News

Or visit the official MotoAmerica website motoamerica.com/

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

