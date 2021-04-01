Carl Fogarty’s exclusive and limited-edition watch collection, in collaboration with FORZO, launched yesterday on Kickstarter.

The brand-new partnership with the freshly-established British watch brand, was announced in January and will make its hotly-anticipated release yesterday (31st March 2021) at 3pm. To secure your watch before they run out, please click here.

A Facebook Live session with the bike ace also took place at 7pm yesterday to celebrate the launch of this exclusive collection, giving fans and watch aficionados the chance to chat live with the legend himself.

Fogarty – a motorbike hero and known the world over simply as ‘Foggy’ – is a seven-time World Champion and was, for seven years, the fastest man around the legendary Isle of Man TT road circuit.

His all-new watch range takes inspiration from the great moments in his illustrious motorbike racing career, including a record-breaking 1992 TT lap at an unforgettable average speed of 123mph. Appropriately enough, the first watch he has created together with FORZO is called the “123mph” range – and it comes in a variety of colours and specifications.

Foggy said: “I’m so pumped up for the launch honestly! My brand new partnership and watch collection with FORZO is finally out there, and I get to chat with my fans live all about it: I know that everyone’s going to be just as excited as I am. Don’t forget to follow my official Facebook page – it’s going to be a lot of fun!”

The watches themselves can be ordered on Kickstarter starting from 3pm today (31st March 2021), with some special rewards available for early backers.

Follow Foggy on Social Media

Follow Foggy on his official Facebook account, @CarlFogartyOfficial or sign up to the event by clicking here, to join the motorbike legend live on Facebook at 7pm.

For more information on Forzo Watches visit their website forzowatches.com/

