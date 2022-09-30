Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Professional athletes love the idea of treating their bodies and minds with extra nutrients. Luckily, the market offers a vast range of products to support overall wellness and boost athletic performance. And CBD is one of these supplements that are used by sports people all across the world.

However, it is not always easy for athletes to choose the product for them as they have to pass a drug test, and there are several regulations for them in this field. Nevertheless, manufacturers create supplements with a special type of CBD and with extra ingredients so they can be safely used by sports people without any worries.

In addition, it is also vital for you to identify the goal you want to achieve by adding CBD to your workout routine. Some want to improve athletic performance and strength; others want to speed up their recovery. This will also affect the choice of supplements and ingredients you need to look for.

What is CBD, and How Does it Work?

CBD is the abbreviation for cannabidiol, one of the most prominent cannabinoids found in hemp. Hemp contains over 100 other cannabinoids, whereas tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is also famous and associated with a “high” feeling after smoking marijuana.

However, CBD is safe. It doesn’t have any of the psychoactive or intoxicating effects provided by THC. Some CBD supplements may contain THC, but the amount is usually less than 0.2%, which is not enough to cause intoxication.

Scientists believe that CBD works with the internal endocannabinoid system, also known as ECS, which is also made up of receptors. These receptors are called CB1 and CB2 and are also found on the skin’s surface. Once consumed or applied, CBD may influence these receptors and deliver an effect. Since ECS is thought to regulate most vital bodily functions, like sleep, recovery of appetite and more, CBD may help maintain inner balance (AKA homeostasis).

Which Product is Best for an Athlete?

Among a large number of products available today, the most popular types of CBD supplements for professional athletes are:

CBD Oil

CBD oil is designed for sublingual consumption. Therefore, consumers need to place the oil under the tongue, which allows active compounds to penetrate through tiny capillaries in the mouth and enter the bloodstream. This method delivers a high absorption rate, so you can notice the effects within 10-20 minutes.

Aside from several flavour options, tinctures typically come in different strengths, allowing customers to choose between low-potency products and high strength CBD.



CBD Pills

CBD capsules & pills are the way to go for anyone who wants to enjoy the benefits of CBD with no hassle. Being tasteless and odourless, CBD capsules deliver an accurate CBD dose, making it easier for you to take CBD on the go. However, the absorption rate is lower, and the onset can be felt within 2-4 hours.



CBD Topicals

CBD Topicals are perfect when you need to boost recovery after a workout or reduce tension in the body. This is because CBD topicals provide highly targeted relief to sore areas and help your body recharge quicker to achieve higher athletic performance in the next workout. It could be creams, lotions, salves and balms.



CBD Protein Shakes

Protein is considered an essential nutrient if you want to gain muscle mass and improve strength with every workout. This is why manufacturers create delicious and nutritious protein shakes packed with CBD. While ingredients vary from brand to brand, some add hemp seed oil as an extra source of protein and nutrients. And this is one of the best choices for any professional athlete who wants to combine the benefits of both of these ingredients. In addition, these shakes are delicious and come in many flavours.

Which CBD is Suitable for Athletes?

Currently, there are three types of CBD. The first and the purest one is full-spectrum CBD, which contains all the natural plant elements, including cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, plant oils and others. Full-spectrum CBD is a popular choice among those who want to reap all benefits provided by CBD, as it provides a theoretical entourage effect – an amplified action when all compounds deliver a more potent effect. This type of CBD also contains traces of THC. While they are insufficient to cause intoxication, those who might be required to pass a drug test should avoid using products with this type of CBD oil.

Broad-spectrum is extracted from full-spectrum and also delivers all plant elements needed for the entourage effect. However, broad-spectrum CBD contains extremely low THC levels, so it is usually known as a THC-free alternative to full-spectrum CBD. However, these traces of THC may still be shown on a drug test.

Finally, CBD isolate is the last type which is the perfect choice for professional athletes. This is because this type undergoes several extractions and purification processes, which allows manufacturers to eliminate all cannabinoids and other chemicals except for CBD. This is why CBD isolate comes in a white powder or crystalline form and contains up to 99.9%. This type is completely free from THC and is ideal for professional athletes.

Final Thoughts

Professional athletes sometimes require extra support and extra nutrients to stay strong, fast and focused every workout. While this might be exhausting, CBD supplements crafted especially for sports people can help consumers stay focused, concentrated, energised and calm, helping improve overall performance and support wellbeing. This guide hopes to help you understand the main criteria you need to consider when looking for CBD supplements and what type of product will be best for your own needs. Always make sure you buy the product from a trusted brand that tests every batch of supplements. We also advise you to meet your healthcare provider before taking any new CBD supplement.

