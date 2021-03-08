MCIA are pleased to announce that motorcycle lessons and CBT training will resume on March 29th ahead of Motorcycle testing, which will resume on 12th April. It was originally anticipated that CBT training would resume at the same time as car training on 12th April, however, with the strong lobby by MCIA, we are pleased that Ministers have listened and acted accordingly. Theory tests are also due to restart in England on 12th April.

For the sector this is great news, as government were not willing to offer a temporary extension of expiring CBT certificates and therefore will be very much appreciated by commuters, delivery riders and key workers that rely on this form of transport.

