Celebrate 120 Years Of Triumph Motorcycles With New Collection

Hundreds of photographs spanning British motorcycle manufacturer Triumph’s incredible history are featured in a new collection specially selected by James Robinson, editor of The Classic MotorCycle magazine.

Triumph: Pictorial History of the Great British Marque delves deep into the extensive Mortons photographic archive to cover everything from the late Victorian age to the Great War, the Vintage period (1918-1930), the 1930s, the Second World War, the 1950s boom years, the cool 60s, the difficult 70s, the death and rebirth of Triumph in the 80s and beyond – right up to the present day.

Robinson’s passion for Triumph is what fuels this hardback book. His personal enthusiasm for Triumph machines over the last 20 years is well documented: from the charming Model H to the amazing pre-war Tiger 100, Tridents, Thunderbirds through the ages, and pretty much every incarnation of Bonneville.

The company celebrated a landmark 120-year anniversary this year – having produced its first motorcycle in April 1902.

Triumph: Pictorial History of the Great British Marque is available to order for £25 via www.mortonsbooks.co.uk.