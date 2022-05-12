Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

In celebration of 100 years of Moto Guzzi, Mandello Del Lario sees the return of the GMG.

Taking place through a collaboration of Guzzi World Days and the Città della Moto Guzzi International Motorcycle Rally, the double event will be taking place from 8th to the 11th of September. As a quintessential motorcycling event, thousands are expected to attend sharing their passion for motorbikes and Moto Guzzi.

After a year’s wait due to the restrictions preventing celebrations for a century of Moto Guzzi in 2021, the great, most eagerly awaited party is finally here in Mandello del Lario.

The weekend of 8 to 11 September will be an unmissable occasion for all fans of the L’Aquila-based brand and every lover of motorcycling and beautiful bikes.

Over the second weekend of September, Mandello will turn into the global epicentre of motorcycling passion, because Moto Guzzi represents an unrivalled heritage of history, technology, style and allure, capable of engaging and thrilling every generation.

It’s a double date, in recognition of such an important occasion: eleven years after the last edition, the GMG – Guzzi World Days are back, and they join the Città Della Moto Guzzi International Motorcycle Rally.

These two spectacular events promise to cover every single moment of a weekend set to be unique, for a worthy celebration of a hundred years of fantastic history, made up of beautiful, exciting motorbikes that have made us – and still make us – wild with joy, and to celebrate the rite of Moto Guzzi passion, both in the historic Via Parodi 57 factory and all over Mandello del Lario.

The GMG – Guzzi World Days and Città Della Moto Guzzi International Motorcycle Rally for the 100th Anniversary will represent a natural, irresistible attraction for every Guzzista, who won’t want to oppose the return of their Moto Guzzi, from every era, to its birthplace on the shore of Lake Como, which will be the focus of celebrations with a packed calendar of events starting on Thursday 8 September.

Together with the International Motorcycle Rally Committee, Moto Guzzi is preparing a festival that deserves the title “not to be missed” like never before.



