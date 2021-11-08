Motorcycle Live, in association with Bikesure Insurance, the UK’s biggest motorcycle show, is delighted to ‘welcome back’ BSB Day, following its success in previous years.

Teaming up with the Bennetts British Superbike Championship, showgoers will be offered a fantastic line-up of activities and events during the show following an exciting season.

The dedicated BSB Day will take place on Saturday 11 December – where visitors to the show will be able to experience all things ‘BSB’ – with live Q&A sessions with Bennetts BSB racing stars, 2022 news and signing sessions throughout the day.

Tarran Mackenzie, the 2021 Bennetts British Superbike champion will be attending BSB Day, and throughout the show his championship-winning McAMS Yamaha machine will also be on display, alongside the Cadbury Boost Yamaha his Father Niall won the series aboard 25 years ago.

Other Bennetts BSB stars confirmed for 11 December include Bradley Ray, Christian Iddon, Danny Buchan, Glenn Irwin, Jack Kennedy, Kyle Ryde, Lee Jackson, Luke Mossey, Peter Hickman, Rory Skinner, Ryan Vickers, as well as 2011 champion Tommy Hill.

Finlay McAllan, Managing Director of Motorcycle Live, comments:“BSB Day has proved to be a huge success in previous years, with the final Saturday being one of the most popular days to visit. The 2021 Bennetts BSB season has been exhilarating and we can’t wait to welcome the 2021 champion Tarran Mackenzie, who has always been very supportive of the show across the years attending and being part of it.”

Stuart Higgs, Bennetts British Superbike Championship Series Director, adds: “Motorcycle Live has traditionally been the final event of the year for the motorcycle industry, so we are delighted that there will once again be a day dedicated to all things Bennetts BSB. The 25th anniversary season didn’t disappoint with an incredible rollercoaster that went down to the closest finale since 2010, which poignantly ended with Tarran Mackenzie celebrating the title, we look forward to reliving that and look ahead to an exciting 2022 season during BSB Day.”

Motorcycle Live 2021 at The NEC, Birmingham opens its doors at 09:00am Saturday 4 December. Discounted advanced tickets are now on-sale and available from motorcyclelive.co.uk For more Motorcycle Live News check out our Shows dedicated page Motorcycle Live News or head to the official Motorcycle Live website Motorcycle Live

