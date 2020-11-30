Motorcycle Live Online in association with Bikesure Insurance, closed it’s virtual doors on 29th November, having offered thousands of bike fans the chance to see the latest new metal, exclusive interviews, the opportunity to enter over 30 exclusive competitions and get themselves a bargain.

Normally held annually at The NEC, Birmingham, show organisers aimed to give fans their usual winter serving of bikes, in very unusual circumstances.

Supported by over 120 manufacturers and key brand holders the show brought together many of the elements that visitors enjoy from the physical show, direct to their inbox and social channels, through a series of nine daily newsletters.

Online statistics show the ‘halls’ were never empty this year – with visitors on the show website 24 hours a day. While the UK made up the majority of visitors, the online show attracted motorcycle fans from across the world.

Visitors were treated to interviews and chats hosted by James Whitham with stars from British Superbikes and the Isle of Man TT, along with a guest appearance from Charley Boorman and many other motorcycling headliners.

Managing Director of Motorcycle Live, Finlay McAllan said: “This year has certainly been different. I’d like to thank everyone involved for helping us make Motorcycle Live Online a success. One of our biggest aims this year was to give our fans, followers and regular visitors some entertainment during what is a difficult time for many.

“Motorcycle Live Online will never take the place of our physical show, and as much as an online platform can offer a taste of the show, nothing can replace the sights, sounds, smells, feel or buzz of meeting people and having fun, while sharing a passion for everything two-wheel related. And that’s exactly what we’re turning our attention to planning for 2021.”

Partnering with the show for a second year, Bikesure Insurance Business Development Manager, Grant Varnham, commented: “We’re really happy with how Motorcycle Live Online has gone this year. Everyone has worked hard to deliver the show in a different way for visitors to enjoy, but with the same spirit at its heart.”

Devron Boulton, General manager of Triumph UK & Ireland, added: “Motorcycle Live is a staple event in the motorcycling calendar. In what has been a very turbulent year, it was fantastic to have something that offered some familiarity and entertainment. We have missed the physical show – there’s no feeling like watching visitors walk around the stand, check out the new models for the upcoming year and ask questions about them. The online version of the show offered us the chance to highlight our key models for the year ahead across the show’s platforms and get involved with the various activities and interview opportunities that were available.”

Dave Holloway, Sales Director of Infinity Motorcycles, concluded,“We pride ourselves on offering show visitors a great experience as well as fantastic deals on top brands at Motorcycle Live. This year, we had to do things a little differently but we were happy to join forces with the show to offer a number of daily deals and exclusive discount codes for ‘visitors’. We’ve seen good traction on our website as a result and think it’s great that the show went online for 2020 instead of simply closing the doors.”

Unlike the physical show, the halls of Motorcycle Live Online aren’t closed – so much of the content is still available to be enjoyed, simply head over to www.motorcyclelive.co.uk

Motorcycle Live 2021 is scheduled to take place at The NEC, Birmingham from 20th – 28th November.

