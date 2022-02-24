Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Former Weslake employees will be reunited with the engines they built and designed at the Ashford Classic Motorcycle Show and Autojumble this Easter Monday.

Based at Rye Harbour in East Sussex until their demise, Weslake has a connection to Ashford through its subsidiary, The Ashford Tool & Gauge Company. Renowned for building fast off-road engines – singles, parallel twins and v-twins – Weslake’s engineers also worked on the development of the Hesketh engine, the Norton Challenger and the Triumph 8-valve head.

Exhibits at the show will include a cutaway speedway engine, sectioned 750cc eight-valve twin engine and pattern equipment with some parts for the ill-fated 500cc Grand Prix racing engine. Taking centre stage is the 1959 1000cc Norlake Cafe Racer, which took 5½ years and 517 man-hours to build and is powered by a Weslake V-twin pushrod 8-valve engine.

In addition to the Weslake display there will be many more classic and vintage machines on show in the main hall, plus dozens of bike jumble stalls, trade stands selling tools, clothing and accessories and more besides.

Outside is a free Bikemart area for folk to sell complete motorcycles. These can be dropped off or ridden into the event at no extra charge – an entry ticket is all that is required.

For those with spares or incomplete machines, private garage-clearout stalls can be booked for just £15, which admits two people.

The Ashford Classic Motorcycle Show and Autojumble is held at the Ashford Livestock Market, Orbital Park, Ashford, KENT, TN24 0HB – easily accessible from the M20 at junction 10 – on Easter Monday, 18th April 2022.

Gates open to the public from 10 am and tickets cost £6 for adults. Accompanied children under 16 get in for free. EarlyBird Admission from 7:30 am is available for £10. Tickets are available online and visitors can pay by card or cash at the gate.

Tickets, stall bookings and all other info from www.elk-promotions.co.uk

