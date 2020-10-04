Thrilling wet race decided on the last-lap as 2017 World Champion Marc Garcia returns to the top of the rostrum.

With 34 riders lining up on the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship for a race held in mixed conditions, drama was never far away at the Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours as Marc Garcia (2R Racing) claimed a sensational victory as the rain started to fall on the Pirelli French Round as Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki MOTOPORT) extended his Championship lead.

Garcia had been running in the lead group and made an aggressive move on the final lap at the Turn 11-12 Imola chicane on Hugo de Cancellis (Team TRASIMENO) to take the victory while Buis was able to pass Frenchman de Cancellis also on the final lap as the trio secured the podium; Garcia leading Buis and de Cancellis home.

Scott Deroue (MTM Kawasaki MOTOPORT) finished the race in fourth place but lost ground to Buis in the Championship standings, with Buis now leading Deroue by 28 points with a possible 50 available across the season finale at the Estoril Round. Deroue held off teammate Yuta Okaya by just a tenth of a second with Adrian Huertas (ProGP Racing) scoring his best result of his WorldSSP300 career to date with sixth place.

Koen Meuffels (MTM Kawasaki MOTOPORT) finished in seventh place ahead of Tom Edwards (Kawasaki ParkinGO Team) in eighth; Edwards securing his first points finish since Race 2 at Portimao. Alvaro Diaz (Biblion Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSSP300) finished in ninth place ahead of Felipe Macan (Team Brasil AD 78) in tenth; the Brazilian taking his best result of 2020.

Filippo Rovelli (Kawasaki ParkinGO Team) was 11th after fighting in the lead group for the majority of the 10-lap race; Rovelli having a massive moment in the latter stages of the race and falling back to finish 11th, ahead of Kawasaki GP Project duo Bruno Ieraci and Alfonso Coppola. Ton Kawakami (Yamaha MS Racing) and Enzo De La Vega (Machado Came SBK) rounded out the points with 14th and 15th respectively.

Kevin Sabatucci (Kawasaki GP Project), Mika Perez (Prodina Ircos Team WorldSSP300), Bahattin Sofuoglu (Biblion Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSSP300), Tom Bramich (Carl Cox-RT Motorsports by SKM-Kawasaki), Nick Kalinin (Battley-RT Motorsports by SKM-Kawasaki) and Thomas Brianti (Prodina Ircos Team WorldSSP300) all retired from the race.

P1 Marc Garcia (2R Racing)

“An amazing race! Difficult weather here in France but I think we, with the team we were so good this weekend. Of course, thank you to my team for all the hard work and thanks for this victory.”

P2 Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki MOTOPORT)

“Very happy with this result. It was a difficult race because at the beginning it was dry and then it started to rain, but I managed the race well to finish second. Very happy with that and good points for the Championship.”

P3 Hugo de Cancellis (Team TRASIMENO)

“It was a really difficult race with different conditions. We decided to use the wet tyre and I think it was the right choice because at the end of the race, the rain came. I’m really happy and thanks to my team and my family. My first podium of the year and here at Magny-Cours, I’m really happy.”

#FRAWorldSBK at Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours – Race 2

1. Marc Garcia (2R Racing)

2. Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki MOTOPORT) +0.749s

3. Hugo de Cancellis (Team TRASIMENO) +1.037s

4. Scott Deroue (MTM Kawasaki MOTOPORT) +2.310s

5. Yuta Okaya (MTM Kawasaki MOTOPORT) +2.472s

6. Adrian Huertas (ProGP Racing) +2.581s

Championship Standings after Race 2, Round 7

1. Jeffrey Buis (NED) Kawasaki (203 points)

2. Scott Deroue (NED) Kawasaki (175 points)

3. Bahattin Sofuoglu (TUR) Yamaha (127 points)

Podcasts Latest Episodes

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix

Rock’N’Road a new podcast by Leona Graham



