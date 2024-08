Five Riders Earn Number-One Plates And More In The Mission Mini Cup By Motul National Final At Road America’s Briggs & Stratton Motorplex.

The final day of racing in the MotoAmerica Mission Mini Cup By Motul National Final on Sunday, saw racers from across the nation face the challenge of a new course layout at the Briggs & Stratton Motorplex at Road America. When the final checkered flag was thrown five riders claimed national titles in the first running of Mini Cup National Final.