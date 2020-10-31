The first of two race days saw two titles clinched and a huge plot twist as the final action of 2020 enters the horizon for Sunday…

The 2020 FIM CEV Repsol season’s penultimate day of racing saw breath-taking action and phenomenal twists and turns as the Championship battle lit up the spectacle at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit in Valencia. In the Moto2™ European Championship, Yari Montella (Team Ciatti Speed Up) took the crown with a strong second place finish, whilst in the Hawkers European Talent Cup, it was Colombia’s David Alonso (Openbank Aspar Team) who clinched the title in a titanic final lap showdown.

The only Championship that wasn’t clinched was the FIM Moto3™ Junior World Championship, with the race winner being Izan Guevara (Openbank Aspar Team), who came from the third row of the grid to cement himself as the new Championship leader. Moto2™ ECh honours went to Alessandro Zaccone (PromoRacing), as the Italian took a third victory in four races. In the HETC, a thrilling final corner battle saw David Alonso come out on top from 15th on the grid after a penalty on Friday.

The FIM Moto3™ JWCh gave an enthralling spectacle, although big crashes on the exit of Turn 14 for David Salvador (Cuna De Campeones) and Gerard Riu (AGR Team) meant the Red Flag came out. A 12-lap restart saw poleman Pedro Acosta (MT-Foundation 77) grab the lead whilst fellow Spaniard Daniel Holgado (Openbank Aspar Team) passed Japan’s Takuma Matsuyama (Asia Talent Team). However, the man on the move was Izan Guevara and whilst Jose Julian Garcia (SIC 58 Squadra Corse) took a long lap penalty and Matsuyama fell back, the three Spaniards fought to the end. Passing Holgado at Turn 8 and Acosta at Turn 14 on the last lap, Guevara took a fifth victory and the Championship lead for the first time. Xavier Artigas (Leopard Impala Junior Team) didn’t score points after a problem on the grid before lights went out for the restart, and drops to second overall.

With the title on the line, the Moto2™ ECh battle was electric from the start. Montella grabbed an early advantage over Nikki Tuuli (Team Stylobike) and Alessandro Zaccone, who burst through early on. He was soon under pressure from Zaccone and in the closing stages, Zaccone hit the front and the Kalex rider broke clear from Montella’s Speed Up and the two finished in that order ahead of debutant Dominque Aegerter (Liqui Moly Intact SIC Junior Team) – Montella taking the title. Despite a long lap penalty, Andorra’s Xavi Cardelus (Team Stylobike) caught and passed Nikki Tuuli on the final lap as the two completed the top five in that order. There was also late race drama in STK600 as Alex Toledo (EasyRace Team) crashed at Turn 6 and took out title rival Fermin Aldeguer (FAU 55 Tey Racing), meaning Aldeguer’s debutant teammate Fenton Harrison Seabright took the class victory.

The HETC offered great racing from the off with a six-rider group throughout. Constant swapping and changing between Marcos Ruda (Team Honda Laglisse) and Marco Tapia (Leopard Impala Junior Team) let the likes of David Alonso come through to be in the mix. Alonso hit the front in the closing stages, taking victory in a final run to the line by 0.021s – the second-closest finish of the HETC season. Second went to Tapia whilst Alberto Ferrandez (Cuna De Campeones) was able to complete the podium for his fifth rostrum of the year. Poleman Ruda secured fourth ahead of Zonta Van Der Goorbergh (Super-B) in fifth and Alvaro Carpe (Hawkers Finetwork ARO Team) in sixth. Alonso and Van Der Goorbergh can’t be caught in their positions.

With loads to look forward to across the weekend, make sure you know the all-important times below (all times are Local Time GMT+1):

Sunday 1st November Schedule

11:00: Moto3™ Race – 18 laps

12:00: Hawkers ETC Race – 17 laps

13:00: Moto2™ Race – 19 laps

14:00: Moto3™ Race – 18 laps

Television networks and media platforms, in Europe and across the world, are showing ever-more interest in live broadcasts of FIM CEV Repsol events. You can enjoy the live races via:



If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter



Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human:

Podcasts Latest Episodes

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix

Rock’N’Road a new podcast by Leona Graham





