Cheshire Mouldings Fs‑3 Racing Kawasaki Re‑sign Lee Jackson For 2023

Fresh from securing his place in the 2022 Bennetts British Superbike Championship Showdown, Kawasaki UK and Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Racing Kawasaki are pleased to announce that they have re-signed Lee Jackson for 2023.

2022 has marked a bumper season for Lee and the team, seeing the Lincolnshire rider step up and showcase his talent in the world’s most competitive domestic Superbike series. At Oulton Park in May, he took his maiden British Superbike win before following it up with multiple podiums at Donington Park and Knockhill. Last weekend at Snetterton, Lee cemented his position in the all-important Showdown for the first time.

With further development of the race-winning Ninja ZX-10RR planned for the winter, everyone is looking forward to once again being in the title fight next season.

Lee Jackson:

“I’m really excited to be remaining with the Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Racing Kawasaki team for another season. This has been my most successful season in Superbikes so far, and that continuity of staying on the same bike, with the same team and another year of data will be really useful. We’re also going to have some new parts, which I’m sure will help us to take yet another step forward.

Before then, though, we have the Showdown, and I can’t wait to get back to Oulton Park, where I’ll be putting everything on the line in the hunt for the title.”

Ross Burridge, Head of Marketing & Racing Department at Kawasaki UK:

“Lee has spent the last few years not only becoming an established Superbike rider capable of winning races but also as a member of the Kawasaki family. We are fully behind both Lee and the team to keep pushing toward the Championship winning ambitions we all have. Not only I but everyone at Kawasaki UK are pleased that Lee will spend another season with us. Now time to concentrate on the rest of this season!”

Nigel Snook, Team Manager of Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Racing Kawasaki:

’We are delighted to have signed Lee Jackson for another season to represent the Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Racing Kawasaki team in 2023. We’ve been working with Lee for five years now, and it’s been a pleasure to see him develop both as a rider and a team member. Scoring his first BSB victory at Oulton Park earlier in the year and now qualifying for the end of season Showdown for the first time are clear illustrations of his talent. With another year on a superbike under his belt and aided by the steady development of our ZX-10RRs, we are confident that Lee will be a serious championship contender next year.”

