Race One

Josh Day was dominant at today’s Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup race at Brands Hatch, making it a hat-trick with pole, fastest lap, and the race win.

The Host-it.co.uk Racing Team rider led for the entire race, getting the fastest lap on Lap 4 with a time of 1:30.566s around the GP circuit, before winning with a 3.5s margin.

Rich Energy’s David Shoubridge also started from the front row in second and had a fantastic race claiming his first podium of the year after finishing in second, a couple of seconds ahead of Elliot Pinson (CymCirrus Motorsport) in third, with Pinson’s teammate Ed Best taking the chequered flag in fourth.

John McGuinness (Blue Earth Construction) and Chris Walker (4T2 Racing) both started from Row 2 of the grid in fourth and sixth respectively, with McGuinness holding his position in the early laps. Walker’s start wasn’t so good, but he progressed back through the field and on Lap 7 passed McGuinness to take fifth, with both riders finishing their races in those same positions.

Race Two

Chris Walker and John McGuinness had the Brands Hatch crowds cheering today after a thrilling race which saw Walker take a popular win in just his second Ducati Cup round.

Changeable conditions made it a tough tyre choice for teams. Walker led for most of the race after a wrong tyre choice saw championship leader Josh Day, dominant in yesterday’s race, moved uncharacteristically backwards.

McGuinness was closing in on Walker during the final laps but was unlucky with backmarkers. The TT legend finished just 0.771s behind Walker, claiming his maiden Ducati Cup podium in second place.

The CymCirrus Motorsport team had mixed fortunes after Elliot Pinson crashed out from the lead early on the race, but Ed Best put in a strong performance to claim third and join in the celebrations on the podium with Walker and McGuinness.

Chris Walker now moves up into third in the Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup Championship with 60 points. Ed Best is now second with 61 points. Josh Day, who finished his Race Two in sixth, leads with a total of 85 points.

Chris Walker (4T2 Racing) –Race 2, 1st

“Mega. Last minute change of tyres on the line using a bit of wily old fox experience, the same as John. The young guys at the front are going real quick and you’ve got to use opportunities like this to use your experience to get on the podium. I never expected to win it, I genuinely have to admit that. It was a mega race, I got through to the front and went at a pace I was semi comfortable going, John was closing in. I wouldn’t say I had anything in reserve but was hedging my bets a little just ticking away the laps and got to the end. Well chuffed.”

John McGuinness (Blue Earth Construction) – Race 2, 2nd

“We got a little bit lucky I think but that’s because we’re probably about 110 years old between us and we’ve done a little bit of racing before, so we got the right tyres in. It was good, I really enjoyed it, it was a good solid race for me.

It’s been a long time coming. I never thought I’d stand on the podium again at a BSB race. 2017 I was laid on the side of the road at the North West with a really badly broken leg. It took me about 18 months to recover and then I had a bit of a mess with the Norton carry on, then no TT. So, I’ve been struggling a little bit, but this championship is ticking all the boxes for me and just standing on the podium with Chris, and the youngster, we got one over the youngsters this time. Really, really special. I’ll never forget this day. Hopefully we can do it again.”

Josh Day (Host-it.co.uk Racing Team #1) – Race 1, 1st

“It was a good race. Got out at the front and controlled it. The other boys behind were a bit closer, Elliot and Shouey had a closer race, and hopefully with the weather tomorrow that could throw a spanner in the works. But I feel confident in the wet anyway. Went out this morning and we were two seconds quicker than most.

I’m super happy. A big thanks to the team, Moto Rapido and all my personal sponsors because without you I wouldn’t be here. And Host-it, they do everything they can for me, and I really appreciate it.”

David Shoubridge (Rich Energy #86) – Race 2, 2nd

“Back on the podium. It’s my home round and if I didn’t get on the steps I’d be gutted. Really pleased. I’ve had so many people come and support us this round. People from work, sponsorship, and Rich Energy. It was nice to get my first podium of the year and a front row start. Proper elated with getting a pot. First of the year, hopefully first of many.”

