Release from Gresini Racing regarding the sad passing of Fausto Gresini.

“The news we would have never wanted to give, and that unfortunately we are forced to share with all of you. After nearly two months battling against Covid, Fausto Gresini has sadly passed away, few days after turning 60.

All of Gresini Racing are close to Fausto’s family in support: his wife Nadia and the four children Lorenzo, Luca, Alice and Agnese… as well as everyone who had the chance to get to know him and love him throughout the years”