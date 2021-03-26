Class allocations confirmed for the 2021 Revo ACU British Motocross Championship Fuelled by Gulf Race Fuels.

RHL Activities have been working behind the scenes to finalise the class allocation for the 2021 Revo ACU British Motocross Championship Fuelled by Gulf Race Fuels.

RHL have taken into account the comments of riders, teams and parents and are pleased to confirm the below class allocation.

* Will run within the respective SW85cc and BW85cc classes but scored separately

Stay tuned in the coming days for the release of the opening round at Culham on May 1st and 2nd.

