As Motorcycle Live, in association with Bikesure Insurance, prepares to open its doors from 4-12 December, the UK’s biggest bike show is delighted to welcome back the much-loved Classic and Custom features to delight and wow show-goers across the nine days.

For classic enthusiasts, The National Motorcycle Museum is proud to present the Classic Motorcycle feature, where this year the focus will be on TT winning bikes from 1903 through to more recent machines, which have tackled the iconic 37.75-mile Mountain Circuit.

The feature bikes on display include a 1907 Norton Twin, 1913 Scott 500cc TT Racer, 1921 500cc BSA, 1926 Alec Bennett Velocette Model K, 1992 588cc Senior TT Winner and the 2003 600cc Valmoto Triumph, among many others – a real treat for fans of the Isle of Man TT Races.

Whilst visitors to the Classic feature reminisce about the good old days, they can also take a step back in time sitting on unique bikes from yester-year, with props and photo opportunities, visitors of all ages can get involved.

2021 also sees the return of Custom Heroes, supported by Back Street Heroes magazine, where the very finest custom motorcycles in the UK will be on display. The feature celebrates the world of custom motorcycles, not only the builders of the stunning machines, but also those involved in the process.

The winners of this year’s Back Street Heroes Custom Bike Championship will also be in attendance, plus a varied selection of some of this year’s best custom bikes, and the development of the demonstration area introduced in 2019.

Motorcycle Live 2021 at The NEC, Birmingham opens its doors at 09:00am Saturday 4 December. Discounted advanced tickets are now on-sale and available from motorcyclelive.co.uk

For more Motorcycle Live News check out our Shows dedicated page Motorcycle Live News

or head to the official Motorcycle Live website Motorcycle Live

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory - add your motorcycle related business here

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security

Click here for more info and to buy Biker T-Shirts

Grid Girls UK

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here