The Classic Racing Motorcycle Club returns to Croft Circuit this forthcoming weekend (2/3 October) with a full Croft Circuit programme of attractions both on and off track with solo and sidecar machines recreating the Classic and Post Classic racing scene of the 1950s to the 1990s.

Amongst the bikes entered are iconic Manx Nortons, Matchless G50s, Seeleys, Triumph Tridents, BSA Rocket 3s, BSA Goldstars, P&M Kawasakis, Yamaha TZs, Ducatis from 250cc to 750cc, Hondas from 200cc to 900cc, and around 30 sidecar outfits.

Some of the riders are local along with riders coming from all over the UK to race. Entries include Isle of Man TT winner Dominic Herbertson from Tyneside, Double UK champion Joe Barton, Classic Racer of the Year Ant Hart, ACU Classic champion Rich Molnar and York’s George Hogton-Rusling plus a whole host of other top riders ready to battle it out in the final round of the club championships and the prestigious Race of the Year event on the Sunday

Sunday’s programme features the final rounds of the ACU National Championships whereby these races have attracted a superb high-quality field that have all the ingredients to make spectacular races for the considerable prize money. No CRMC race meeting would be complete without the sidecars, where there are two races each day with over 20 outfits on the grid.

There will be a Grand Prix and Historic Race Bike Display and demo as well as the VJMCs Classic Bike Show village with club and trade stands too.

Some of the bikes on display include Jeremy McWilliams’ rare Buell XBRR which he rode at Daytona in 2006, the Pulse 500 Grand Prix as raced by Jason Vincent in the 2001 500cc World Championship and the ELF SwissAuto V4 two-stroke from 1995.

Also on display will be Gene Romero’s 1974 Yamaha TZ700A which won the Daytona 200 race in 1975, a Matchless G45 from 1951 and a Honda RVF750R RC45on which John Kocinski won the 1997 WSB Championship.

Practice starts at 09.30am on Saturday morning followed by a thirty-race programme starting around 11.30am. On Sunday it’s a 12.00 noon start to the race programme of eighteen races and two parades.

