The autumn Romney Marsh Classic Motorcycle Bikejumble & Ride-In Show will be held at Hamstreet, near Ashford in Kent, on Sunday 11th September.

This huge all-motorcycle ‘jumble attracts buyers and sellers from across the South East and beyond, with the added appeal of a ride-in show open to machines of all ages, which ensures a wide variety of bikes on display too.

In addition to outdoor stalls selling new and used spares, complete bikes and projects, there are enthusiasts having a garage clearout sale and specialist parts and service providers, offering a wealth of expertise and knowledge.

Plus a massive marquee with more traders offering tools, memorabilia, clothing and accessories.

Owners looking to sell a bike can enter it in the BikeMart section for no extra charge; the only rule is that it must be a runner.

Entry into the Ride-In Show is also free – simply ride to the showground, pay the regular entry fee and park in the designated display area. Two £25 spot-cash prizes will be awarded on the day, for the Best Classic (pre-1980) and the Best Post-Classic machine.

Romney Marsh Bike Jumble is in Hamstreet, Kent TN26 2JD, close to the cross-channel links (for overseas exhibitors and visitors) and easy to reach from the M20 motorway.

Gates open to the public from 10am on Sunday 11th September; tickets cost £5- for adults and £4- for seniors (age 65 and over). Accompanied children under 16 get in for free. Serious bargain-hunters can get ahead of the crowd with Earlybird Admission from 7:30am for £10.

To book tickets or a stall, visit www.elk-promotions.co.uk

