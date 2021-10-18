Organisers are gearing up to welcome hundreds of classic motorcycle enthusiasts to the South of England Showground on Sunday 31st October.

A popular fixture at the end of the season, the indoor show is an opportunity for visitors to view machines from a bygone era, with club stands and individual entries for pre-1980 bikes on display in the spacious Jubilee Hall.

In addition to bikes on show, the event is also popular with bargain-hunters, with many clearance deals on helmets, clothing, accessories and tools from the trade stands, spread across three huge sheds on site. Plus more parts, memorabilia and oddities to browse on the bike jumble and garage clear-out stalls. And for those looking to clear some space, or pick up a new project, complete, running machines can be bought and sold in the Bikemart section.

Prizes for the Best in Show will be awarded at lunchtime and refreshments are served from stalls around the showground.

The Autumn Classic Bikejumble & Show is held at the South of England Showground, between London and Brighton, which is easy to reach from junction 10 of the M23, and clearly sign-posted.

Gates open to the public from 10am on Sunday 31st October and tickets cost just £7- for adults. Accompanied children under 16 get in for free.

Earlybird Admission from 7:30am is available for those looking to beat the crowds for £10.

To book tickets or a stall, visit www.elk-promotions.co.uk

