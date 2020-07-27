Rebuilding a modern classic and having trouble sourcing quality repro shocks to give it that truly original look?
Specialist parts supplier Wemoto maintains an extensive range of quality modern classic reproduction shocks.
Popular fitments include:
Kawasaki H1 1969 – 1975
Kawasaki H21972 – 1974
Part Number AG9772
RRP £69.95
Honda CB450 1968 – 1974
Honda CB550 1975 – 1980
Part Number AG0751
RRP £98.00
Suzuki GS750 1977 – 1980
Part Number AG9778
RRP £128.95
Check out the extensive fitment list at www.wemoto.com
Contact Wemoto:
T: 01273 597072
E:sales@wemoto.com
www.wemoto.com