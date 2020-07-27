Rebuilding a modern classic and having trouble sourcing quality repro shocks to give it that truly original look?

Specialist parts supplier Wemoto maintains an extensive range of quality modern classic reproduction shocks.

Popular fitments include:

Kawasaki H1 1969 – 1975

Kawasaki H21972 – 1974

Part Number AG9772

RRP £69.95

Honda CB450 1968 – 1974

Honda CB550 1975 – 1980

Part Number AG0751

RRP £98.00

Suzuki GS750 1977 – 1980

Part Number AG9778

RRP £128.95

Check out the extensive fitment list at www.wemoto.com

