Sometimes, simplicity is the ultimate form of sophistication. On the outside, the new SPENCER jacket from Tucano Urbano is just that; classic, simple and easily adaptable to life both on and off the bike. Take a closer look though, and you’ll find it features all the innovations, protection and high-quality materials that Tucano Urbano is known for, making it the perfect addition to any riders’ Spring/Summer wardrobe.

Class A-CE approved for protection against abrasion and impact without limiting riding ability, the SPENCER jacket has soft shoulder and elbow protection included as standard, as well as a pocket for a back protector. The outer shell is made from a mixed nylon/cotton Ripstop material which is water-resistant and has a wax effect. Having a wax effect means that the jacket has an innovative wax coating on the surface of the exterior material – giving it a wax look and feel – but avoids the process of soaking the fabric in wax oil, meaning it doesn’t have the added weight or typical oil smell. Inside, the SPENCER jacket has a polyester mesh lining for added breathability.

Never forget a face mask again thanks to the small pocket inside the collar that holds a microfibre face mask (included), as well as a hook for attaching a face mask – compatible with the Tucano Urbano RINA face mask.

Adding to its classic, biker styling, there are quilted padded inserts on the shoulders and elbows, as well as neat side pockets and a chest pocket with water-resistant zips. There are adjusters on the cuffs, collar and waist, and the cuffs feature a zip opening to suit rider preference when wearing gloves.

Available in Dark Blue, in sizes S-4XL, with RRP £159.99.

Another jacket perfect for Spring/Summer with a classic, biker style is the TEXWORK from Tucano Urbano. Taking inspiration from retro off-road looks, the TEXWORK and TEXWORK LADY jackets are made with high-tenacity Polyester Oxford outer shell with a light mesh lining, and feature CE–Level 1 shoulder and elbow armour for protection with a pocket for back armour. The TEXWORK and TEXWORK LADY feature Tucano Urbano’s REFLACTIVE system on the cuffs for visibility on demand, and the black/fluo colour option also has a reflective print on the chest, sleeves and back. The central zip has a scratch-proof tank protector flap on the top and bottom, as well as an extra-large pocket on the back for storing valuables, in addition to the different sized internal and external pockets throughout the jacket.

Both the TEXWORK AND TEXWORK LADY are available in black/fluorescent yellow colour, whilst the TEXWORK is also available in sand/dark blue, and dark blue/grey. Available in sizes S-3XL (TEXWORK) and XS-XXL (TEXWORK LADY), both with an RRP of £89.99.

