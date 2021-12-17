Smarter than the average ground anchor, the new Kovix KGA secures a bike or scooter using only a chain – no padlock required.

Made from steel and zinc alloy, with a corrosion preventative treatment, the Kovix KGA can be used indoors or out and mounted on floor or wall, using two retaining bolts that come with it.

To secure a bike, simply thread the chain through the frame or wheel as normal, unlock the lid of the KGA and position the last links of the chain inside. Replace the lid, turn the key and an ultra-strong 14mm locking pin slides into place, bolting the links inside the protective shell of the ground anchor.

Designed to accept chain links of 10, 12 or 14 mm diameter, the compact KGA measures only 112 mm across and 55 mm high, so it can be positioned wherever the bike or scooter is safest, without having to rely on existing objects to lock onto.

A heavy-duty lock and anchor point rolled into one, the Kovix KGA is available in Black or Green and retails at just £99.99 including VAT. It is supplied with a DIY fitting kit, three high security keys and a coded key tag, for ordering replacements.

For further information visit www.thekeycollection.co.uk

