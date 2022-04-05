Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

The Frenchman claimed the fastest lap by just 0.057s, with just 0.240s covering the top five.

Despite a crash at Turn 2 in the opening session of Day 2, Jules Cluzel (GMT94 Yamaha) set the fastest time of the Supported Test in the final session. His lap time 1’53.407 was faster than the race lap record set by Andrea Locatelli in 2020 by 0.5s. “These two days were not so easy because we started with really cold conditions. We stayed calm and I really tried to stayed focussed on my plan. I tried to get the pace and went step by step to finish well” explained Cluzel. “This season will be really tight, with strong riders with strong bikes, but we know that if we do it well, we can do like at the end of last season,” he added.

Italian Rookie Lorenzo Baldassari (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) finished in second just 0.057s behind Cluzel; “It was a good test for us because it confirmed we are doing well. Our speed is quite good and I am happy to be fast again after last year.” Can Oncu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) wrapped up the two-day test in third, finishing +0.057s from the fastest rider. “Today we made some race simulations, and we are quite strong. I am really comfortable as I am able to do my laps alone,” he commented.

Two other Italian Rookies are in the top six, with Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) in fourth and Yari Montella (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) in fifth. Reigning WorldSSP Champion Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) finished the test in fifth place, 0.240s behind Cluzel.

WorldSSP Combined Times

1. Jules Cluzel (GMT94 Yamaha) 1’53.407s

2. Lorenzo Baldassarri (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) +0.057s

3. Can Oncu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) +0.135s

4. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) +0.214s

5. Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) +0.240s

6. Yari Montella (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) +0.681s

