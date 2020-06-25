Colourful carbon from LS2 Helmets

LS2’s full carbon, ultra-light Challenger helmet comes in five colourful new graphics for 2020.

Developed with input from LS2’s supported MotoGP riders, the Challenger is a full carbon sport touring helmet retailing for just £329.99.

The top-end spec starts with the 100% carbon fibre shell, which offers high penetration resistance and energy dispersion, yet weighs in at just 1350 grams. It comes in three external sizes, for the smallest, lightest possible helmet in each fitment range, and has a long-oval shape to follow the natural contour of the head.

Up front is a quick-release, A-Class Polycarbonate visor, which is ready to accept tear-offs, and comes with a Pinlock Max Vision Anti Fog System as standard. The Challenger has a flip-down internal sun visor too.

Dynamic Flow-through Ventilation keeps the wearer cool and comfortable, while the breathable, hypoallergenic liner is removable and washable for season-long freshness

A D-ring system provides secure closure and the chin strap is held firmly in place with LS2’s unique Metal Security Plate. Emergency Release System cheek pads also come as standard.

The 2020 LS2 Challenger Carbon comes in the Grid design in Blue/Carbon/Red; Antique Gold and Matt/Carbon/Orange, and two Drone options, Matt/Carbon/Blue and Matt/Carbon/Hi-VisYellow. Available in sizes XXS – 3XL the new designs retail at £329.99. As you’d expect, it’s both ACU Gold and ECE 22.05 certified for track and road use.

Visit www.ls2helmets.com for more information and to find local stockists.