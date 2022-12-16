Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Handy universal repair kit for push/pull throttle cables now in a range of colours.

Venhill’s handy DIY Universal Push/Pull Throttle Cable Kits are now available in a choice of eight colours; so race teams and repairers can get a match to their machine in all senses of the word.

A one-stop-shop for repairing and upgrading push/pull set ups, the British-made kits contain everything needed to replace a set of cables quickly and easily in the paddock or workshop:

Two 1.6-metre lengths of high quality galvanised steel inner wire, fitted with 6mm diameter barrel nipples

Two 1.35-meter sections of conduit, pre-lined with PTFE (‘teflon’) for super smooth operation

A selection of ferrules, adjusters, bends and brass nipples, to suit a huge range of on and off-road machines.

The kits come finished at one end, so the fitter can simply cut the inner wire and conduit to length; select the correct ferrules and/or adjusters; then solder the required nipples in place. Conduit is available in a choice of eight colours – Black, Blue, Green, Grey, Orange, Red, White and Yellow – for matching to a bike’s livery, or creating an eye-catching contrast.

A useful addition to any toolbox, the kits eliminate the need to carry multiple cables or trawl through complex parts catalogues to find the right item when a repair is needed. Each one is made to Venhill’s proven high quality specification, for improved performance and durability, along with smoother and lighter action.

Kits retail at £37.06 including VAT in all eight colours and can be ordered directly from the Venhill website at www.venhill.co.uk

