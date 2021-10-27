Coming Soon – Cliqr Universal Phone Case

Featuring a water-resistant screen and charging capability, Oxford’s latest offering from CLIQR enables you to mount your device securely and keep it full of juice.

Charger compatible – Keep your phone powered whilst on the move

Portrait or landscape mounting – Mount your phone the way you want to

Touch screen compatible – Able to use your phone whilst still being protected by the elements

Universal fit – Fits wide range of phone sizes (up to169 x 979 x 20mm)

Perfect for navigation – Easily keep track of where you’re going with a clear screen

Fits all CLIQR mounts – Able to fit the full CLIQR range of mounts available

Features a quick and easy zip closure, with a secure slot for your charging lead (not included).

Includes:

1 x CLIQR universal phone case

1 x silicone phone holder with 8mm internal spacer

The universal phone case is compatible with the entire range of CLIQR mounts!

The Oxford CLIQR is the ultimate way to securely mount your device, anywhere!

CLIQR uses a dual locking, fail-safe mechanism to mount almost any device in the most convenient position for you. Simply stick the CLIQR device adaptor onto the back of your device and CLIQR it into the mount in the orientation that suits you.

For more Oxford Products News check out our dedicated page Oxford Products News

or head to the official Oxford Products website oxfordproducts.com

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory - add your motorcycle related business here

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security

Click here for more info and to buy Biker T-Shirts

Grid Girls UK

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here