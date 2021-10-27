Coming Soon – Cliqr Universal Phone Case

Featuring a water-resistant screen and charging capability, Oxford’s latest offering from CLIQR enables you to mount your device securely and keep it full of juice.
- Charger compatible – Keep your phone powered whilst on the move
- Portrait or landscape mounting – Mount your phone the way you want to
- Touch screen compatible – Able to use your phone whilst still being protected by the elements
- Universal fit – Fits wide range of phone sizes (up to169 x 979 x 20mm)
- Perfect for navigation – Easily keep track of where you’re going with a clear screen
- Fits all CLIQR mounts – Able to fit the full CLIQR range of mounts available
Features a quick and easy zip closure, with a secure slot for your charging lead (not included).
Includes:
1 x CLIQR universal phone case
1 x silicone phone holder with 8mm internal spacer
The universal phone case is compatible with the entire range of CLIQR mounts!
The Oxford CLIQR is the ultimate way to securely mount your device, anywhere!
CLIQR uses a dual locking, fail-safe mechanism to mount almost any device in the most convenient position for you. Simply stick the CLIQR device adaptor onto the back of your device and CLIQR it into the mount in the orientation that suits you.
For more Oxford Products News check out our dedicated page Oxford Products News
or head to the official Oxford Products website oxfordproducts.com
Follow us on social media:
Instagram: @superbikenews
Twitter: @sbknews
Facebook: @superbikenews
SBN Directory - add your motorcycle related business here
Click here for more info on Arai Helmets
Click here for more info on Xena Security
Click here for more info and to buy Biker T-Shirts
If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here
Subscribe to our news channels: Here