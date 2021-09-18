Coming Soon… Innovative Oxford Beast Floor Lock

Coming Soon… Innovative Oxford Beast Floor LockBeast Floor Lock
The all-in-one Beast security solution. The Beast ground anchor is an extra strong bolt-down anchor.

• Resists all forms of mechanical attack including angle grinders
• Fits 22mm chain
• Hardened steel body
• Includes 3 keys
• Key replacement service

Beast Chain
Oxford’s largest and strongest chain, ever. The Beast chain weighs in at 12kg with 22mm links that wouldn’t look out of place on a ship anchor.

• Available in 1.5m & 2m lengths
• Resists angle grinder attack
• 22mm diameter chain links

