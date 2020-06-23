Cool it with the Duchinni Swift Jacket

Stay cool, comfy and safe this summer, with the new Swift vented Jacket from Duchinni, which combines maximum airflow with AA-rated CE-approved construction, and the generously-vented panelling at the chest, back and arms, which delivers an uninterrupted airflow when the weather is sticky.

Should the conditions take a turn for the worse, you can keep out the elements by simply zipping in the 120-gram quilted thermal liner, which is waterproof, windproof and breathable.

Adjustment at the waist, cuffs and sleeves gives a snug fit and helps to prevent billowing whilst riding. A connection zip allows attachment to matching Duchinni Swift trousers.

CE-approved armour is fitted at shoulder and elbow, with a pocket ready to accept a CE-approved Level 2 back-protector (available separately).

The Duchinni® Swift Jacket retails at £129.99 including VAT, and comes in sizes S-5XL. Matching vented Jeans cost £109.99 and the optional CE back-protector is £14.99.

Visit www.thekeycollection.co.uk for details.