Could This Be The Cheapest Way To Own a Brand-New Motorcycle?

Apex 66 is a new UK online competition company dedicated to all things two wheels; giving players the opportunity to win huge motorcycle prizes for a small fraction of the cost.

To enter an Apex 66 competition; players must complete a skill or knowledge-based question and purchase tickets for the prizes they desire. Players must be 17 or over and a resident of England, Wales, Scotland or Northern Ireland.

Ticket prices will vary depending on the prize available, each competition will have a capped total number of entries, ensuring the competition details are clear and transparent.

Prizes will vary from brand new motorcycles to rider gear & experiences, such as track days and motorcycle tours.

Each competition will typically run for two to three weeks, with a guaranteed draw date. If a competition sells outs before the closing date, the draw will be brought forward.

Apex 66’s first competition, a brand new Yamaha Tracer 700 is live already. There is also a free launch competition, giving entrants the chance to win a brand new Shoei Neotec II, in a variety of colours*.

Apex 66 is owned and run by three well known UK motorcycle industry professionals; Dan Fulford, Dean Harfield and Stuart Nevett – boasting over 40 years of industry experience between them.

The team have a wealth of experience in both motorcycle retail, customer relations and all things ‘motorcycling’; having all worked for a global leading motorcycle manufacturer, at its UK head office, it’s fair to say they know their onions (motorcycles).

Charity is something that’s close to the owners on a personal level, with every main draw Apex 66 nominate a value to donate to a UK charity of the winners’ choice; helping charities across the nation.

In celebration of its launch, Apex 66 is giving first time customers 5% off their first purchase. To take advantage of the launch offer, customers need to fill in their name and email on the promotion pop-up, when they click through to the www.apex66.co.uk website.

Apex 66 will be purchasing all its products from UK franchised main dealers; ensuring its fully supporting the motorcycle industry within the UK.

Various types of motorcycles will be made available to win at Apex 66, with a dedicated strategy focussed on providing players with the opportunity to win their dream motorcycle, whether it’s an Adventure bike or a Roadster, there will be something available for every motorcyclist.

There will even be opportunities for UK customers to win CBTs and direct access courses – should the winner not already hold a motorcycle licence.

Dean Harfield, Director at Apex 66, said: “It’s astonishing to hear there’s 3.62million Cat A licence holders and a whopping 42milion provisional motorcycle licence holders in the UK, yet only 1.1million motorcycles on the road!**

“A key barrier to entry for riders is cost; it’s hard for many riders to justify owning a £10-20k toy, especially once they’ve had kids and have other financial commitments. Our aim is to breakdown that barrier and help get Britain biking again.

“It’s a lifestyle for us and it’s one we want to share with as many people across the nation as possible, that’s our motivation.”

Apex 66 plans on launching multiple new bikes from all genres, with draws on a weekly basis once the business grows to a substantial level.

To enter to win the ride of your life, visit: www.apex66.co.uk/competitions/

Apex 66 social channels:

*Colour options for the Shoei Neotec II are limited to: Splicer TC-8, Splicer TC-2 and matte black.

**Registration and Licence data available from the DVLA and MCIA entitlements data.

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter here