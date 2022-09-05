Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The countdown to the 100th-anniversary Bol d’Or is go with the deciding round of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship taking place at Circuit Paul Ricard in France from 15-18 September.

THE BOL D’OR IN SHORT

The Bol d’Or celebrates turning 100 later this month with the 85th running of one of the world’s most famous motorbike races. First held in 1922 on a five-kilometre circuit of dirt roads between Vaujours, Clichy-sous-Bois and Livry-Gargan, the event was originally more a question of survival than an out-and-out race with one rider per bike allowed and no stops except for refuelling. Tony Zind from Switzerland was the first winner riding a Motosacoche. He covered nearly 1246 kilometres at an average speed of 51.9kph and ate and drank while competing. This year’s edition – when three riders per bike are allowed – will be the 29th held at Circuit Paul Ricard, which hosted its first Bol d’Or in 1979. The track’s closure for redevelopment in 1999 resulted in the race relocating to Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours, but it returned in 2015 and has taken place at Circuit Paul Ricard every year since with the exception of 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic led to the event not running. This year’s Bold d’Or is round four of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship when as many as seven entrants can take the coveted Teams’ crown.

KEY TIMINGS

Thursday 15 September:

08h50-10h50: Free Practice

14h50-15h10: First Qualifying (Blue Rider)

15h20-15h40: First Qualifying (Yellow Rider)

15h50-16h10: First Qualifying (Red Rider)

16h20-16h40: First Qualifying (Green Rider)

20h30-21h30: Night Practice

Friday 16 September:

09h55-10h15: Second Qualifying (Blue Rider)

10h25-10h45: Second Qualifying (Yellow Rider)

10h55-11h15: Second Qualifying (Red Rider)

11h25-11h45: Second Qualifying (Green Rider)

11h55 (approx.): Post-Qualifying press conference

Saturday 17 September:

08h30-09h15: Warm-up

15h00: Start of 100th-anniversary Bol d’Or

Sunday 18 September:

15h00: Finish of 100th-anniversary Bol d’Or

15h30 (approx.): Post-race press conference

