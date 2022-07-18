Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

World Record Attempt Countdown – Largest Female Biker Meet With Triumph Motorcycles.

Taking place on Sunday 24th July 2022, Moto Advisor, a Facebook group for UK motorcyclists, is attempting to beat the existing record for the world’s largest female biker meet. The world record attempt will take place at the Triumph Factory Visitor Experience in Hinckley, Leicestershire, the global headquarters of Triumph Motorcycles, and will be one of Triumph’s featured 120th anniversary ride-outs.

In addition to the impressive world record attempt this weekend, the Hinkley-based event will include live music, clothing and apparel stands, refreshments and a raffle; the proceeds of which will be donated to the local Air Ambulance Service and Blood Bikers.

Nimi Patel and Sherrie Woolfe of Moto Advisor achieved a world record for largest number of all-female riders at a single bike meet in 2015. Taking place at the iconic biker’s hang-out, The Ace Café, London, a respectful 618 female riders gathered to break the record.

In following years, record attempts have grown larger and have been attempted globally, with attempts taking place in Australia and the USA, however the current record still remains in the UK, with 1,132 female riders meeting in Shropshire in 2017.

Moto Advisor together with Triumph Motorcycles are looking forward to welcoming thousands of female riders to the Triumph Factory Visitor Experience to attempt a new world record.

Sign up to the world record attempt here.

Checkout our dedicated Triumph Motorcycles News page Triumph Motorcycles News/

or head to the official Triumph Motorcycles website triumphmotorcycles.co.uk

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security