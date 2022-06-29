Crow Bicycles Presents Its First Line Of Ultra-light Ebikes

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Crow Bicycles, a Spanish brand that has followed a path very different from that of most of the industry since its inception, has just presented its ﬁrst complete line of ultra-light eBikes, in which it has been working in the last year. An absolute declaration of intent in which Crow shows its commitment to position itself in the market in the premium light eBikes segment by having its Gravital platform with models weighing just 13 kg (28.66 lb).

Crow’s eBikes, with prices starting at €3,699.00, are designed with components from reference brands, including national manufacturers such as Essax, which has been in charge of creating the saddles. All the models have been developed on a versatile platform, allowing them to be adapted to different uses and needs. Models available in carbon and aluminum versions are presented, always assembled with a carbon fork, offering a luxurious setting for all users.

In this way, the line of eBikes raised by Crow Bicycles has eGravel models, faithful in Crow to its beginnings, but also with beautiful urban models, called Gravital Urbe, and road models such as the Gravital Pace.

The versatility of the Gravital range, assembled entirely with Fazua’s Ride 50 Trail electric system, takes on a new meaning for those still looking for the ultimate lightness since its motor and battery pack can be removed entirely on all models in a matter of seconds turning the eBike into a muscle bike. This drops its weight by 3 Kg (6.61 lb) once the optional hollow tube has been installed, which replaces the motor and battery, providing functional extra storage space where to introduce tools, snacks, or even a wind vest or a light jacket.

One of the innovations presented is Crow’s proposal for eGravel models with riser handlebars, called Risbar SL. An exciting alternative to what the industry is offering. With the Gravital Risbar, the rider has a more upright and comfortable stance on the bike and provides more control and stability, even in the most challenging spots.

Halfway between an ultralight eMTB and a standard drop bar eGravel, the Risbar SL offers the handling you’d expect from a mountain bike but with the speed and lightweight of an eGravel at just 15kg (33 lb). The Risbar SL 4 trim comes on Schwalbe G-One Bite tires in 700×40 with Shimano MT500 wheels and a Shimano Alivio groupset with 38 x 11-42t.

The eGravel range equipped with gravel-speciﬁc handlebar is divided into; the SL series (super light), with models even below 15 kg, assembled with an aluminum frame and carbon fork, with multiple mounting points, the Fazua Ride 50 Trail mid-motor, and with prices starting at €3,699, and the UL (ultra light) series, always assembled with our ultra-lightweight carbon frame and fork set, with weights starting at just 13 kg, equipped with state-of-the-art materials and components, with powerful disc brakes and transmissions signed by Shimano, SRAM and Campagnolo.

The top-of-the-range Crow’s eGravel is the Gravital UL 1 LTD, with Campagnolo’s one-of-a-kind groupset, the 13-speed Ekar, which is matched with the breathtaking Campagnolo Shamal Carbon wheels, super-light Ritchey Carbon Venturemax WCS handlebar, Ritchey Carbon seatpost, Miranda Carbon cranks and Essax Eon saddle with titanium rails. It is available for

€8,999.00 and weighs only 13 kg (28.66 lb).

The Gravital Naked SL series stands out in the urban segment with a more sporty focus, with which you can ride around the city with great agility and low weight, but also with the possibility of leaving the asphalt and discovering the gravel roads and parks along with the city and the neighborhood with high performance, thanks to its wide gear range and its rock-solid components.

The Crow Naked and its versatility allow users to escape from the city on weekend rides, reaching around 90 km (54 mi) of range. Whether assisted or unassisted, if you choose, its performance is always outstanding. Thanks to its ultralight carbon fork, which guarantees vibration absorption, and its ﬂat handlebar, signed by Ritchey, the series offers incredible steering precision to move in the urban environment. The Gravital Naked is ﬁtted with 700×35 Schwalbe Kojak slick tires, which provide a comfortable ride and low rolling resistance with the absorption you need. Transmissions with a wide range, which help in any situation, and with the unbreakable Shimano MT201 hydraulic disc brakes, deliver the perfect commitment to sporty and fun mobility.

Crow also offers the Gravital Urbe with its meager 15.7kg weight, another urban series with components adapted to commuting, integrating a rear rack, large mudguards, and riser handlebars, offering a more upright riding position and all the necessary equipment to transport all your stuff across the city.

The Gravital Pace complements the range on the road endurance segment. It’s ﬁtted with road-speciﬁc handlebars, narrower than their gravel equivalents to optimize the aerodynamics, with more oriented road transmissions and Kojak slick tires for comfort. Available from

€4,299.00 is the perfect ride partner for long distances and steep climbs.

A wide variety of models are already in stock, exclusively available on the brand website www.crowbicycles.com Shipping will begin mid-July to the ﬁrst users (to US, Canada and Europe) straight from Crow’s assembling in Spain.

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security