After a month on the side lines the FIM CEV Repsol riders are raring to hit the ground running at MotorLand Aragon as another double race day weekend awaits the FIM Moto3™ Junior World Championship, Moto2™ European Championship and Hawkers European Talent Cup riders. All three title races now enter a crucial stage with just two circuits left to visit – and the stakes are set to be raised.

FIM Moto3™ JWCh leader Xavier Artigas (Leopard Impala Junior Team) comes into Aragon with a 21-point cushion over Pedro Acosta (Team MT-Foundation 77) after a dramatic Jerez weekend. Both Spaniards have now been confirmed as Moto3™ World Championship riders for 2021, so it’s full gas for the remainder of 2020 to see who moves up as Champion. But it isn’t just those two in the title race, Jerez winner Jose Julian Garcia (SIC58 Squadra Corse) sits P3 in the standings, 33 shy of Artigas and will be ready from the off after taking part in the Catalan GP. Rookie Izan Guevara (Openbank Aspar Team) will also fancy his chances, the reigning HETC Champion bagged his first Junior World Championship win in Jerez to move to just 34 points from top spot. With three races taking place in Aragon, anything can happen.

Can anyone stop Yari Montella (Team Ciatti – Speed Up) in the Moto2™ ECh 2020? The Italian has hit the competition for six so far this season and can win the Championship at MotorLand, if he leaves the three races with a 50+ point advantage. Montella’s current lead is 34 over Niki Tuuli (Team Stylobike), but the Finn is heading to MotorLand fitter than he was in Jerez, so should provide Montella with a threat like we know Tuuli can provide. Third in the Championship Alessandro Zaccone (Promoracing) slipped further behind Montella and Tuuli after his Race 2 drama in Jerez, but the Italian will be competitive again as the field aim to beat Montella for the first time this year.

David Alonso (Openbank Aspar Team) is another rider who can leave Aragon as a Champion, the HETC pacesetter sits 52 points clear of Alberto Ferrandez (Cuna de Campeones) – that same margin at the end of the weekend will hand Alonso the title. The likes of Jerez winners Zonta van den Goorbergh (Super B) and Marco Morelli (Talent Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) will be brimming with confidence and aiming to stand on the top step again, in a hugely competitive HETC field that also face three races over the two days in Alcañiz.

Saturday 3rd October race schedule:

11:00 – Hawkers ETC (Race 1, 14 laps)

12:00 – Moto2™ (16 laps)

13:00 – Moto3™ (15 laps)

14:00 – Hawkers ETC (Race 2, 14 laps)

Sunday 4th October race schedule:

11:00 – Moto3™ (Race 1, 15 laps)

12:00 – Moto2™ (Race 1, 16 laps)

13:00 – Hawkers ETC (14 laps)

14:00 – Moto3™ (Race 2, 15 laps)

15:00 – Moto2™ (Race 2, 16 laps)

