Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

New Supernova Red makes its debut at the top of the range | Fireball model gets two new colourways with Blue and Matt Green | All existing colourways continue

Easy cruising is all set to get more stylish and exciting as Royal Enfield introduces three vibrant new colourways on the Meteor 350. The Fireball variant gets two new additions with Fireball Blue and Fireball Matt Green, with a head-turning Supernova Red making a bold debut in the top-end models. With these three new additions, the Meteor 350 – winner of numerous International industry awards – is now available in ten distinct colourways.

Cruising high in its second year since launch, the Meteor 350 continues to be a preferred choice for many young and aspiring motorcycle riders across the world, while still offering an accessible option for seasoned riders. Built from the ground up, the Meteor 350 offers a super smooth and refined ride, in and around cityscapes or on that longer cruise out of town. Sold across more than 60 countries in the world, the Meteor 350 is recognized as a thoroughbred cruiser by motorcycle experts.

Speaking about the success of the Meteor 350 and about the introduction of new colourways, B. Govindarajan, Executive Director, Royal Enfield, said “The launch of the Meteor 350 marked a very important milestone in our journey. The introduction of an all-new cruiser motorcycle on an all-new, ground up engine platform was an important transition for the brand. Over the last two years, the Meteor 350 has set new benchmarks in the entry-level cruiser segment across global markets, while picking up awards and accolades along the way. The addition of new exciting colourways on the Meteor 350 make it a more compelling choice for our customers across the world.”

The new Fireball Matt Green is a stunning new colourway that sports a matt-finish green fuel tank with matching side panel stickers and green rim tapes on the alloys. The Fireball Blue sports a deep, vibrant, gloss-finish blue fuel tank, with accentuated yellow badging on the tank, along with matching yellow side panel stickers and tyre rim tapes. The Supernova Red sports a dual tone premium regal red and black colour fuel tank and matching side panels.

The Meteor 350 is a supremely refined, easy and accessible cruiser. It brings the best of both classic cruiser styling and modern capability, thereby offering an unmatched riding experience to new and experienced riders. The Meteor 350 is designed to take on long distance riding, while being a great motorcycle to ride within the city as well. With high levels of refinement, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has set new benchmarks, and continues to gain an edge in the cruiser segment with its class-leading features and performance.

The Meteor 350 was born to be personalized with a growing range of Genuine Motorcycle Accessories, available at dealerships, riders have never had more opportunities to make the machine their own.

New colourways are on-sale in the UK now, find out more at www.royalenfield.com

The Meteor 350 Fireball is available at £3,879, Stellar models at £3,959 – and Supernova at £4,039 – (all prices are MSRP without on the road costs)

For more Royal Enfield news check out our dedicated page Royal Enfield News

or head to the official Royal Enfield website royalenfield.com/

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security