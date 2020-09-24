Crutchlow Fit To Return For Catalunya Gp

Cal Crutchlow has been passed fit to compete in the Catalunya GP this weekend. The LCR Honda CASTROL rider was forced to sit out the back-to-back races in Misano having suffered complications following arm pump surgery and compounded that misfortune by damaging his ankle in Barcelona on Wednesday.

After seeing medical staff, who were satisfied with the recovery of his forearm, Crutchlow slipped at the Circuit de Catalunya and strained ligaments in his left ankle. But the injury has not proved as serious as first feared and the 34-year-old will now be back in the MotoGP field when free practice gets underway on Friday.

Cal Crutchlow

“After the checks I had again today, this time on my ankle, it seems that I did a good job yesterday evening recovering well and the ankle is better than it was yesterday and the situation is better. So I’m now really looking forward to starting the Monster Energy Catalunya Grand Prix this weekend.”