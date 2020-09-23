As planned, today LCR Honda CASTROL rider Cal Crutchlow arrived in Barcelona and went to see Dr. Xavier Mir for a final check on his right forearm, previous to the GRAN PREMI MONSTER ENERGY DE CATALUNYA. The scar appears to be healing and is in much better condition than last week.

Unfortunately, upon his arrival to Circuit de Catalunya, Crutchlow slipped as he stepped out of the PCR Testing Booth, rupturing his left ankle’s ligaments as confirmed by Dr. Max Ibañez, member of Dr. Mir’s team. Nevertheless, despite this misfortune, Cal and the team will try their best to regularly start the Catalan GP on Friday.