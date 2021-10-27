Dainese and Replay have signed a five-year licensing agreement to create, together, lifestyle apparel where technology, safety, leather and denim blend to perfection. The collaboration is inaugurated by a co-branded capsule collection featuring motorcycle tech products.

Dainese, world leader in safety wearable technology, has entered into a five-year licensing agreement with Fashion Box, the group that owns the Replay brand.

The agreement will see the creation of various collections featuring lifestyle garments that embody the Dainese brand’s safety heritage, technology and leather crafting.

A co-branded capsule collection comprising a jacket, pants, a vest with Dainese D-air® airbag technology and a T-shirt has been expressly designed to inaugurate the collection. This co-branded capsule blends Dainese’s expertise in researching and developing safety features for technical apparel with Replay’s know-how and experience in premium denim treatments.

Matteo Sinigaglia, CEO of Fashion Box SpA, said: “We are thrilled to announce this partnership as we feel this comes as a perfect match of our two brands. The motorcycling world has always been part of the creative DNA of Replay and Dainese is the pinnacle of premium performance riding gear. We both believe that performance denim will play a pivotal role for bikers in the future and this capsule aims to celebrate our common drivers of creativity, innovation and performance discovering new wearability horizons.”

Cristiano Silei, CEO of Dainese, added: “Two examples of international Italian excellence are coming together to establish a long-term collaboration that will allow the expertise of Dainese and Replay to find expression in products on the market. Motorcycle riders have always been at the center of how we think about design. Our priority is to accompany them however and wherever they move. This collaboration is further proof of how style, creativity and safety are inseparable and complementary.”

MANIFESTO

Dainese leather, protecting the greatest heroes of motorcycle racing under extreme performance conditions, combines with Replay denim and style, under the banner of urban freedom and outdoor living.

Two Italian icons of safety and style. Together.

The Dainese|Replay collection was designed to protect riders while emphasizing their uniqueness.



THE CAPSULE COLLECTION

The Kevins jacket features concealed protectors for elbows and shoulders boasting Dainese Pro Shape 2.0 technology and conceived especially for riders. Inspired by the auxetic structures present in nature, the jacket offers safety and total freedom of movement. The leather sleeves and Hyper Cordura denim body immediately betray its origins: this is indeed a Replay’s iconic sartorial jacket.

The Eddiel pants combine Dainese’s technology and experience in motorcycle protective denim with Replay’s style, echoing the iconic fit of the Replay’s Zaldock model. They are made of Hyper Cordura with inserts on the knees and elastic ribs in soft Dainese leather. For this co-branded capsule, a new denim fabric, which weaves together Cordura with Hyperflex denim, has made it possible to create technical and certified garments for sports use (AA EN17092-3-2020 and A EN17092-4-2020) that are lighter, more flexible and breathable.

Dainese Smart Jacket | Replay: the most versatile airbag for any road use, with the ultimate Dainese D-air® airbag system is now available in a new version with Denim Hyper Cordura inserts and leather yoke. This jacket offers the protection of the most advanced Dainese D-air® airbag technology used in MotoGP™, in a versatile vest that fits any rider. It does not require connections with the motorcycle. Owing to its independent electronic unit the Smart Jacket recognizes dangerous situations, providing the maximum level of protection possible to riders, equivalent to seven back protectors but without the bulk of a rigid back protector.

Completing the capsule is a black t-shirt with a bold treatment featuring a copper color print.

Copper is indeed the reference color of this capsule, which will be recognizable owing to an external leather label showcasing the two brands’ 3D metal logos with copper finish. A whole series of details such as buttons, zippers, rivets, labels and tags, is again in copper color.

The first co-branded capsule collection by Replay and Dainese to inaugurate their licensing agreement will be distributed in selected stores and on the website of both brands starting from 27 October.

