Dainese Metal 7 Gloves: ultimate MotoGP-level protection in every detail

Dainese has introduced the next generation of MotoGP hand protection – the Full Metal 7 gloves.

Offering the most advanced hand protection ever, the Full Metal 7 gloves, maximise comfort and lightness whilst increasing riding sensitivity for that all-important handlebar control.

Certified to EN 13594 Level 2, the Full Metal 7 gloves are made from goatskin leather combined with aramid fibre lining and stitching to offer supreme comfort and feel. Packed with Dainese’s innovative technology, the Full Metal 7 gloves feature Pro-Tek titanium inserts with a PU base on the knuckles. These are designed to protect the back of the hand and knuckle area, whilst offering exceptional levels of comfort and hand mobility, further by a pre-curved shape which hugs the knuckle area. The PU co-injected base and titanium plates ensure premium impact protection, excellent sliding and grip avoidance in case of a fall.

Ultimate MotoGP-level protection can be found in every detail of the gloves with the inclusion of TPU finger sliders and Distortion Control Protection on the little finger – a thermoplastic polyurethane insert positioned at the base of the finger to prevent extra rotation of the finger in the event of a fall. The fingers have an elastic and high-tenacity construction with micro-elastic elasticated inserts.

The Full Metal 7 have been pre-curved for race-riding and there are front and rear holes for increased ventilation. The cuff is adjustable to customise for a perfect fit along with a tightening strap to ensure the gloves stay put and keep the rigid inserts in the correct position. Dainese’s Pro-Hand technology can be found on the external side of the palm to aid protection if sliding to prevent further injury.

Riders can choose from Black/Black, Black/Red-Fluo and Black/Yellow-Fluo and in sizes XS-XXXL. The Full Metal 7 gloves have an RRP from £399.95 and will soon be available in Dainese stores and official stockists.

To locate your nearest Dainese dealer, visit www.nevis.uk.com or call 01425 478936.