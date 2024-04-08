Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeIndustry NewsApparelDainese Metal 7 Gloves: ultimate MotoGP-level protection in every detail

Dainese Metal 7 Gloves: ultimate MotoGP-level protection in every detail

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on RST's 2023 CollectionRst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

Subscribe to our new digital magazine apps it free to download the its £2.99 per issue

App Store 300x96
Google Play 300x97
Webapp 300x97

Dainese Metal 7 Gloves: ultimate MotoGP-level protection in every detail

Dainese Metal 7 Gloves: Ultimate Motogp-level Protection In Every Detail

Dainese has introduced the next generation of MotoGP hand protection – the Full Metal 7 gloves.

Offering the most advanced hand protection ever, the Full Metal 7 gloves, maximise comfort and lightness whilst increasing riding sensitivity for that all-important handlebar control.

Certified to EN 13594 Level 2, the Full Metal 7 gloves are made from goatskin leather combined with aramid fibre lining and stitching to offer supreme comfort and feel.  Packed with Dainese’s innovative technology, the Full Metal 7 gloves feature Pro-Tek titanium inserts with a PU base on the knuckles. These are designed to protect the back of the hand and knuckle area, whilst offering exceptional levels of comfort and hand mobility, further by a pre-curved shape which hugs the knuckle area. The PU co-injected base and titanium plates ensure premium impact protection, excellent sliding and grip avoidance in case of a fall.Dainese Metal 7 Gloves: Ultimate Motogp-level Protection In Every Detail

Ultimate MotoGP-level protection can be found in every detail of the gloves with the inclusion of TPU finger sliders and Distortion Control Protection on the little finger – a thermoplastic polyurethane insert positioned at the base of the finger to prevent extra rotation of the finger in the event of a fall. The fingers have an elastic and high-tenacity construction with micro-elastic elasticated inserts.Dainese Metal 7 Gloves: Ultimate Motogp-level Protection In Every Detail

The Full Metal 7 have been pre-curved for race-riding and there are front and rear holes for increased ventilation. The cuff is adjustable to customise for a perfect fit along with a tightening strap to ensure the gloves stay put and keep the rigid inserts in the correct position. Dainese’s Pro-Hand technology can be found on the external side of the palm to aid protection if sliding to prevent further injury. Dainese Metal 7 Gloves: Ultimate Motogp-level Protection In Every Detail

Riders can choose from Black/Black, Black/Red-Fluo and Black/Yellow-Fluo and in sizes XS-XXXL. The Full Metal 7 gloves have an RRP from £399.95 and will soon be available in Dainese stores and official stockists.

To locate your nearest Dainese dealer, visit www.nevis.uk.com or call 01425 478936.

Subscribe our to digital magazine for a small fee of £2.99 per issue or £50 for a year (24 issues) via our dedicated iOS, Android and Web App

Subscribe via ZINIO Unlimited which gives you access to Modern Classic Motorcycle News but also over 5000+ digital magazines for £8.99 per month

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
2024 Aprilia Days & Moto Guzzi Days
Next article
Transport Torque capacity audience pays tribute to pioneering motorcycle adventurer Mary Sievier

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
Transport Torque Capacity Audience Pays Tribute To Pioneering Motorcycle Adventurer Mary Sievier

Transport Torque capacity audience pays tribute to pioneering motorcycle adventurer Mary...

Frank Duggan - 0