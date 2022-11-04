Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Damon Motors today announced the company will exhibit at EICMA 2022, the world’s largest motorcycle expo, in Milan Italy, November 8-13, 2022. As part of the event, Damon will showcase, for the first time in Europe, its critically acclaimed HyperFighter Colossus, a raw, muscular-silhouetted, electrifying naked sport bike. Damon will appear in the Öhlins booth located at Stand I71 in EICMA Hall 24. Öhlins is a Damon partner that supplies the suspension systems for the HyperSport Premier and HyperFighter Colossus motorcycles.

“As impressive as the HyperFighter Colossus looks in photos, seeing it in person is a gamechanger,” said Jay Giraud, co-founder and CEO, Damon Motors. “The HyperFighter Colossus is a motorcycle unlike any other and we’re beyond excited to head to Europe and show EICMA attendees that this bike definitely lives up to the hype.”

Damon’s HyperFighter Colossus is the ultimate stripped-down, urban assault, electric sportbike. With 200 horsepower, a top speed of 170 mph, and the ability to go from 0-60 in less than three seconds, HyperFighter Colossus pays homage to the streetfighters of yesterday while looking to the future with never-before-seen technology advancements including the CoPilot™ advanced warning system; Shift™, which transforms the riding position between sport and commuter modes while in motion; and HyperDrive™, the world’s first monocoque constructed, 100 percent electric, multi-variant powertrain platform.

“We’re thrilled to be featuring the HyperFighter Colossus at our booth this year,“ said Robert Brinkmark, director, sales, marketing and product management at Öhlins Racing. “This bike not only reflects our shared passion for racing, but also represents the exciting future of electrification.”

As part of the showcase, HyperFighter Colossus designer Noemi Napolitano will be in the booth along with Riccardo Marchesin, VP of business development, and Dino Mariutti, head of EU.

“Europe is a key market for Damon’s expansion and appearing at EICMA will be a great opportunity for prospective riders to see our innovation up close and personal,” said Dino Mariutti. “We will also be available to answer any questions attendees may have about Damon’s motorcycles and share our vision for a smarter and safer motorcycling future.”

