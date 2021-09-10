Daniel Holgado put in a blistering Motorland Aragón lap early in Qualifying and no one could come close. The 16-year-old Spaniard has pole by over half a second for the final weekend of the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup for 2021 with points leader David Alonso, the 15-year-old Colombian, on the other side of the grid in 3rd.

Splitting the two is Diogo Moreira, the 17-year-old Brazilian while David Muñoz, the 15-year-old Spaniard, who is the only rider able to wrest the Cup from Alonso, will start from the 4th row after qualifying 7th on his KTM.

Holgado exceptional

“I am very happy for my first pole position of the season. I made an incredible work today. I have a good rhythm for the race tomorrow, lap by lap and I am glad of that and ready for tomorrow’s race.”

“I like the track, it comes easy for me, it is very fast and I am fast here, so I am happy and will fight for the win.”

Moreira so happy to be back

“An amazing Qualifying, my lap time was not so bad and the bike is so great. I am very happy to be back, after missing too many races sitting at home because of Covid I am glad to be racing again.”

“My first Qualifying back in action is OK and for tomorrow we will see if I can win. I like the track but it has not been the best one for me. Let’s see tomorrow in the race, for sure other riders are fast but I think that I can fight for the win.”

Alonso where he needs to be

“I think it is a very positive day because in FP1 and FP2 I was first, so many laps riding alone.”

“Then Qualifying was good, I could do a lap but then there was so much traffic. But OK, the first row was our objective and so I am ready for tomorrow. We will see, I will try to push harder tomorrow.”

“I am not so much thinking about the championship, I am thinking about pushing hard and being at the front, that’s it.”

Broadcast

This weekend’s Rookies Cup races can be seen live on www.redbull.tv and on TV stations around the world.

Race 1 is at 16:30 CET on Saturday and Race 2 is on Sunday at 15:30, the show starts 10 minutes before the race.

For more info checkout our dedicated Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup News page Rookies Cup News

Or visit the official Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup website rookiescup.redbull.com/

