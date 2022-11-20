Dao Racing Kawasaki Expands To Pirelli Superstock 1000 Class

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

After another strong season on the roads, which saw multiple podiums at the Isle of Man TT, the DAO Racing Kawasaki team will again return as the official Kawasaki UK Road Racing Team for 2023 with Dean Harrison. The Kirby Lonsdale-based team will also expand their efforts into the competitive Pirelli National Superstock 1000 class with new signing Brayden Elliott.

Australian rider Brayden will join the DAO Racing team, ready to build on a fantastic 2022 season in the National Superstock class. Finishing fourth overall, taking one victory and a further three podiums, the 27-year-old will make the switch to the Ninja ZX-10RR for next year, setting his sights firmly on challenging for the title.

Bradford’s Dean Harrison will remain with the team for next season, again competing in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship to ensure he remains sharp and ‘bike fit’ ready for the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT in May.

As the official Kawasaki UK Road Racing Team, the DAO Racing squad will be receiving factory support from Kawasaki in Japan, helping them to continue the development of the Superbike and allowing them to push for a repeat success of the memorable Senior TT win in 2019.

Jonny Bagnall, DAO Racing Kawasaki Team Manager:

“Whilst our main focus always has been the roads, we are enjoying competing in a full season of British Superbike racing. It really does benefit Dean on the roads, but we also want to be as competitive as possible on the short circuits too. Having Brayden join us on the Superstock bike is really exciting as we will be pushing hard for the title in that class whilst at the same time developing the Superstock machine for Dean on the roads. We can’t wait to get going!”

Ross Burridge, Head of Marketing & Racing Department at Kawasaki UK:

“After several successful seasons on the roads, we are pleased to continue with DAO Racing as our official Road Racing team and excited to see them expand to the Superstock 1000 class! Brayden is a talented rider with a passion for success, and we hope that the combination of Brayden, the team and our Ninja ZX-10RR will bring that success we all strive for in 2023! With an even stronger Superbike for Dean, too, we believe that he will be well-positioned to fight for top honours on the roads next season. It can’t come soon enough!”

