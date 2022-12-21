No Roads, No Problem: #DARE2ADV With The 2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R.

The second generation of the latest KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R sets out to exhilarate more than ever before. While the KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S will pound the roads and cope with the dust, gravel and light, loose ground, the ‘R’ is orientated for hardcore offroad adventurers who want and need premium kit to level any landscape or terrain.

KTM redefined the upper end of the travel/adventure motorcycling segment with the rejuvenated KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTUREs in 2021. The winning combination of power, light weight, offroad agility and handling earthed from years of DAKAR, Rally and Enduro excellence. State-of-the-art electronics and WP suspension, unbeatable travel features and styling meant that KTM was the only choice for riders that craved a bike to do anything and go anywhere. The fresh and sporty 2023 white colourway, with distinct orange frame, is a nod to this race-bred lineage.

The KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R delivered acute offroad positioning by harnessing all of the company’s competition experience, research and development and its nuance and confidence in the sector. A model that can conquer a mountain trail as effortlessly as a mountain pass can count on the fabled LC8 engine, slimmed by 1.6 kg for the last iteration and pumps out 160 hp. The motor, fuelled by a 23-litre three-piece tank and featuring an improved heat system to disperse temperatures away from the rider, can deliver 138 Nm of torque as gently or as forcefully as possible and comes with the reassurance of 15,000 km service intervals.

The KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R was capable of attacking multiple surfaces, due to the advanced BOSCH 6D lean angle sensor that informs much of the bike’s behavior and myriad of settings through Motorcycle Traction Control, Motorcycle Stability Control, various RIDE MODES, ABS and more. Further evidence that the bike is primed for traction comes through the 48 mm WP XPLOR suspension, featuring split cartridge forks and adjustable rear shock with 220 mm of travel. The XPLOR stock settings and materials have been tested and refined to create the characteristics of the KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R. The suspension funnels the maximum level of feedback through the ALPINA aluminum spoked wheels, that feature an improved sealing system appropriate for tubeless tyres. The 2023 KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R sports Bridgestone AX41s as stock.

KTM invites all riders to #DARE2ADV, therefore the KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R comes with everything people would possibly need to roam the globe and feel protected and capable while in the wilderness. From features such as adjustable screens and handlebar positions, honed and lightened bodywork and ergonomics, giving the best possible control while offering maximum comfort, to optimised switches and simplistic infographic set-up menus through the colourful 7” TFT display, RACE ON keyless functionality, Tyre Pressure Management and an optional Quickshifter+.

For 2023 KTM has boosted the navigation potential of the KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R. Enhanced Turn-by-Turn+ guidance and the ability to set waypoints and diversions are now all possible through the handlebar switch dial and through the TFT. No need to prop the bike and fish around for the phone that engages the KTMConnect APP; everything, including phone call answering and logging top ten ‘favourites’, can all be done with a dab of a finger.

The KTM PowerParts collection is full of riding kit to allow riders to ‘align’ themselves further with their 2023 KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R and, for those who like to make their ride their own, accessory options are plentiful; from luggage and crash bars to more aesthetic touches.

Highlights of the 2023 KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R

// Stand out from the trekkers on the trail with a brand new sporting white colour and graphic scheme

// Never get lost or have direction doubts thanks to new Turn-by-Turn+ guidance and more travel navigation options

// Dependable LC8 V-twin engine with 160 hp and 138 Nm of torque means a world without limits and motor that will conquer any condition or landscape

// ChroMo stainless steel light chassis weighing just 10 kg and sculpted for cornering stability and more feeling under acceleration but based on long-travel Enduro sensibilities

// WP XPLOR suspension represents some of the most sophisticated hardware on any KTM offroad orientated motorcycle

// Adjustable and customisable ABS settings and RIDE MODES so the KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R can traverse all terrain and meet any demand

// Standing or sitting: the KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R ergonomics are a winner for comfort and confidence. Further options across the bike with a wide selection of KTM PowerParts (11 different seats)

// The complete adventure travel motorcycle with features such as: RACE ON remote key system, illuminated switches, 7” TFT dash board, adjustable windshield, LED lights and simplistic but advanced dashboard interactivity

// Robust spoked 21/18” aluminium wheels booted with Bridgestone AX41 tyres to further underline the readiness of the KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R to head away from the beaten path

Few excuses remain. The newest edition of the KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R will be poised in KTM Authorised dealers from December 2022. Get moving, get exploring, with your FULL THROTTLE OFFROAD ADVENTURE.

Price to be confirmed.

