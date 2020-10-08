“Dark Suit”: the perfect entry into the Ducati Scrambler 1100 PRO family with the new Dark version.

Ducati presents the new Ducati Scrambler 1100 Dark PRO, the entry model to the 1100 range of the “Land of Joy”. Made with the aim of fully transmitting some typical elements of the Ducati Scrambler brand, such as purity, essentiality and a sense of freedom, the 1100 Dark PRO model is available in Dark Stealth colour and constitutes a perfect starting point for a customization that indulges the creativity and personal taste of its owner.

The Ducati Scrambler 1100 range represents the ideal choice for those who love to travel not only in the city, but also outside urban centres, perhaps in the company of a passenger, thanks to the 1,079 cc engine characterized by a generous torque available from low revs and the 15-litre tank that allows you to tackle even the longest journeys with comfort.

The Ducati Scrambler 1100 Dark PRO has the same iconic and original design as the other two models in the range, the Ducati Scrambler 1100 PRO and Sport PRO, and stands out from its “big brothers” for its matt black colour with natural anodized aluminium parts, as well as its customization with classic style rear view mirrors.

In terms of electronics, the new entry of the “Land of Joy” is equipped – just like the other models of the 1100 PRO family – with Ducati Traction Control (DTC), specially calibrated for this model, and ABS Cornering, which guarantees maximum safety and agility in all types of turns. In addition, the three standard Riding Modes (Active, Journey and City) also help less experienced motorcyclists to find the right balance in the use of electronic components, choosing their own riding style.

The new Ducati Scrambler 1100 Dark PRO is available in all Ducati dealerships and Scrambler Camps starting from October 2020 in Europe. For more information visit the dedicated section of the Scrambler Ducati website.

