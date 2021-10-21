Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. is pleased to announce the signing of Moto3 talent Darryn Binder. He will be joining Yamaha‘s rebranded RNF MotoGP Team‘s rider line-up for the 2022 MotoGP season, with an option to stay on for 2023.

Following two years of riding in the Red Bull Rookies Cup, the South African started his full-time Moto3 class career in 2015. That year Binder became a well-known name thanks to his brother (Brad Binder) who went on to become the 2016 Moto3 Champion. However, Darryn has since long proven that he is an exceptional racing talent in his own right. Known for his hard racing and making use of any and every available gap during a race, the 23-year-old has ridden to six Moto3 podiums so far, including a win at the 2020 Catalan GP.

Furthermore, Darryn Binder‘s eagerness, feistiness, and seven Moto3 seasons of experience make him a perfect teammate for the vastly experienced Andrea Dovizioso, as the rebranded RNF MotoGP Team start their new and exciting chapter.

LIN JARVIS

MANAGING DIRECTOR, YAMAHA MOTOR RACING

“I want to give a warm welcome to Darryn. We are delighted that he is joining the Yamaha line-up next year. We‘ve had many conversations about who would be a good match for the new RNF MotoGP Team set-up. It‘s a fresh start for the Yamaha satellite team and that makes it all the more fitting to have a young and eager rider like Darryn join them, as Fabio and Franky did before him.

“For Yamaha the primary mission of the satellite team is developing future MotoGP talents. Darryn has already shown on numerous occasions what he‘s made of in the Moto3 class. We know he is a fast and determined rider who has got what it takes to battle at the front of the pack. Obviously, the step up to MotoGP is significant and will take some adjusting, but we feel that he‘s ready, and Yamaha and the RNF MotoGP Team will fully support him for this new and exciting challenge.”

DARRYN BINDER

RNF MOTOGP TEAM RIDER

“I‘m extremely grateful for this opportunity, as it has been a lifelong dream to race in the MotoGP category. I definitely didn‘t expect to make the jump straight from Moto3 to the highest class, but I do believe I‘m up for the challenge, and I‘m ready to put in all the hard work for 2022.

“My target at the beginning will be just to find my feet in the big class and learn as much as possible to get stronger and stronger throughout my rookie season.

“I would like to say a really big ’Thank you‘ to Yamaha and the RNF MotoGP Team for everything they have done to make this possible as well as everyone who has been involved in getting me to this point.

“I‘m now just looking forward to riding the Yamaha YZR-M1 for the first time at the end of this season.”

DARRYN BINDER

Personal Profile

Date of birth: 21 January 1998

Place of birth: Potchefstroom, South Africa

Nationality: South African

Height: 175cm

Weight: 63kg

First Grand Prix: Qatar GP 2015 (Moto3)

First Grand Prix Win: Catalan GP 2020 (Moto3)

Grand Prix Wins: 1 (1x Moto3)

Podiums: 6 (6x Moto3)

Pole Positions: 3 (3x Moto3)

Fastest Laps: 6 (6x Moto3)

Racing Career

2021 Moto3 World Championship (6th – 123 points) [with 3 rounds remaining]

2020 Moto3 World Championship (8th – 122 points)

2019 Moto3 World Championship (22nd – 54 points)

2018 Moto3 World Championship (17th – 57 points)

2017 Moto3 World Championship (19th – 35 points)

2016 Moto3 World Championship (25th – 27 points)

2015 Moto3 World Championship (no ranking – 0 points)

2014 Red Bull Rookies Cup (13th – 55 points)

2013 Red Bull Rookies Cup (15th – 5 points)

Biography

Darryn Binder was exposed to racing at the early age of 5 where he began racing karts before switching to minimotos at age 8. As he turned 15 in 2013, the South African was selected to enter the Red Bull Rookies Cup in which he competed for two seasons.

The younger Binder brother (Brad being the elder of the two) made his full-time entry into the World Moto3 Championship in 2015 at age 17. He scored two podiums over his first five Moto3 seasons (third at the 2018 Japanese GP and second at the 2019 Argentina GP). Then, in 2020, he stamped his authority on the class with his elevated racecraft, charting his first race win at the Catalan GP. He added another podium in Aragon before concluding the season with a career best rank of eighth overall in the standings.

In 2021, the 23-year-old joined PETRONAS Sprinta Racing and started the season strong with a third place in Qatar and a second place in Portimao. Lauded by many as the class‘s new ’dark horse‘, Binder is poised to further elevate the team‘s performance this season. He is currently sixth in the standings with three rounds to go.

