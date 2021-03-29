Dartwood: New Leather Boots From Tcx

TCX Boots’ 2021 collection is rich with new lifestyle motorcycle footwear. Adding to its vintage collection, TCX introduces the brand-new Dartwood boots, available in two variations – a waterproof or GORE-TEX® option.

DARTWOOD GORE-TEX

Perfect for urban commuting in all weather conditions, the Dartwood GTX has classic styling with a full grain leather upper and exposed red stitching elements for a premium look. The GORE-TEX Extended Comfort Footwear membrane ensures they can be worn all day long without letting in any water, whilst the OrthoLite® footbed gives long term cushioning with high levels of breathability for utmost comfort.

Featuring the clever ZPLATE® shank on the midsole to optimise front flexibility and transverse rigidity, plus D3O® inserts on the malleolus area and reinforcements on the toe and heel; the Dartwood GTX boots provide CE-approved levels of safety. There is also a reflex insert on the rear of the boot for added visibility in poor conditions, plus a Groundtrax® outsole in wear-resistant rubber that provides increased stability.

Closing with both laces and side zip, the boots have a handy elastic band to store the laces so they do not flap whilst riding, and the inclusion of a side zip eliminates the need to re-do the laces each time they are worn.

Available in black, in sizes EU 38-48, with RRP £199.99.

DARTWOOD WP

Launching with an RRP of £179.99, and available in two colour options – black or brown, the Dartwood WP boots offer the same technical and safety features as the GTX variation, but instead have a T-Dry waterproof membrane to replace the GORE-TEX® liner. They also have a slightly different look with a worn-effect outer sole to give a vintage vibe.



