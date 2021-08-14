David Alonso, the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup leader, put in another perfect performance to take victory over arch rival David Muñoz and Tatchakorn Buasri. The 15-year-old Colombian replicated his very cool and classy Race 2 victory from the previous weekend at Spielberg, winning by 3.8 seconds.

It had been an incredible early battle with a huge pack of KTMs chasing across the Austrian countryside. Alonso settled himself in and then put the pressure on. Once he got away, the chasing pack could do nothing and for the last handful of laps it came down to a 5 rider chase group with Muñoz and Buasri swapping places with Taiyo Furusato, Dani Holgado and Matteo Bertelle.

On the penultimate lap Holgado bumped Furusato wide leaving Buasri and Muñoz to get away. The Spanish 15-year-old was more controlled and took 2nd ahead of the 20-year-old Thai.

David Alonso faster and faster

“It is so good to get another win. I am surprised because in the second weekend all riders got faster and we knew it was going to be hard.”

“In the first laps, like the other race, I warmed things up, made sure the tyres were good. Then I tried a little bit harder. The first laps I ran alone were not so good but the pace was good so 4 of us got away.”

“I was putting in a lot of effort, I kept pushing and there were some mistakes from the riders behind. That let me go by one second and from that it was much easier. I pushed every lap and was trying to be faster and I managed it.”

“I’m super happy because the feeling with the bike and the pace was incredible. Starting the second weekend like this is very positive.”

“Tomorrow will be even harder so we are prepared.”

David Muñoz only half happy

“The race was very good, it was again a very fast race. My feeling with the bike is very good, better than last weekend. Alonso was very fast today.”

“Tomorrow is another day, a new opportunity. It is very difficult for me, I know that finishing behind Alonso is not good enough, I have to change that, I am only half happy, I have to find something more.”

“This was a step forward from last weekend, I need to find another step tomorrow.”

Tatchakorn Buasri not happy with mistakes

“For me it was a very difficult race, I made a lot of mistakes, first lap to last lap. I made a mistake with maybe 6 laps left then I stayed in position. Then I pushed again and got up to 2nd but made a mistake on the last lap in that fight and finished 3rd but I am so happy.”

“I am happy to be battling at the front but I need to stop making mistakes, tomorrow I want to try to win, I will push again.”

Broadcast

This weekend’s Rookies Cup races can be seen live on www.redbull.tv and on TV stations around the world.

Race 2 is on Sunday at 16:30, the show starts 10 minutes before the race.

For more info checkout our dedicated Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup News page Rookies Cup News

Or visit the official Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup website rookiescup.redbull.com/

SBN Directory – add your motorcycle related business here

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

