Double victor in Portimão, Colombian 15-year-old David Alonso has carried his great form to Jerez and after being fast all day found that little extra late in Qualifying to put himself on Pole.

Spaniard Daniel Holgado turned 16 on Tuesday and took second just ahead of Brazilian Diogo Moreira who celebrated his 17th birthday last week. The trio looked to be the class of the field through Friday but were joined in the final session by Italian 16-year-old Filippo Farioli, fourth fastest.

David Alonso the racer

“I’m happy because this pole position was not so easy for me. I am better as a rider of races but this is very positive.”

“I think we did a great job since FP1. I made a different strategy, I wasn’t first, I was pushing alone, more or less a good time, and then I stopped and looked for some riders to do a perfect lap. It wasn’t in fact a perfect lap but we made the pole position so I’m very happy and now the important thing is tomorrow. So this was only a little present,” laughed the teen who had his 15th birthday last Sunday.

“From the start of practice I had a very good feeling here with both the circuit and the bike. I like the circuit and I feel confident for tomorrow. I am really happy with the bike set-up for the race.”

Daniel Holgado ready for a close race

“I am happy with Qualifying, I have good feelings with the bike, we have a good set-up. I did a good job in the FP2,” stated Holgado who was quickest by almost 7 tenths. “I found a good rhythm here lap by lap and I am happy with it and looking forward to tomorrow.”

“I was confident with the bike from the start of the day, we didn’t have to change so much, I think we are well prepared for the race with the bike for 15 laps and I am also ready. I don’t think I will be able to break away, I expect it will be a close battle at the front.”

Diogo Moreira running at the front in his debut season

“I’m very happy, third position, not bad. The lap was very good, just running alone, let’s see tomorrow,” said Moreira, happy to have already asserted himself as a front runner in his first year as a Rookie. “They are so fast, Alonso and Dani, me also. It’s good and it makes the races very interesting.”

“For the race I don’t know. In the first laps when you try to push maybe you can escape with just a few riders or alone. I like the track, I have ridden here and I really enjoy it. The bike is perfect for the race I think.”

Filippo Farioli finds confidence and pace

“I am very happy because in the first Free Practice I didn’t have a good feeling with the bike or the track but after that, lap by lap I got more confidence and in FP2 I made a good job, improved the bike and now in Qualifying I could run with the other riders and get this fantastic position for me because it’s my first year in the Cup so now we will see in the race.”

Broadcast

This weekend’s Rookies Cup races can be seen live on www.redbull.tv and on TV stations around the world.

Race 1 is at 17:15 CEST on Saturday and Race 2 is on Sunday at 15:30, the show starts 10 minutes before the race.